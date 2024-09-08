Cairo, Egypt – Contact Pay, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding and a leader in providing comprehensive electronic payment solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Applications Payment Systems & Development (APSD) company ”Basata Pay”, one of Basata's holding for financial payments companies, This collaboration aims to strengthen the digital payment infrastructure and expand the range of financial services that Contact Pay offers to its clients nationwide.

Ali Bazaraa, Senior Product Development and Strategic Partnerships Manager at Contact, and Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Al-Amawwy in his capacity as Managing Director of Basata Pay, signed the agreement. Contact Pay will expand its services through this partnership and reach a broader customer base across Egypt, leveraging Basata’s extensive network. Together, they will offer more inclusive digital payment solutions, including installment collection services for Contact customers and the integration of Contact’s installment services into Basata’s payment terminals. This collaboration enhances their ability to meet the growing needs of their customers.

Kareem Shehata, Managing Director of Basata Holding, expressed pride in the partnership: "We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with Contact Pay. By combining our expertise in electronic payments with our network of over 160,000 points of sale and e-wallets, we can deliver innovative financial services that support Egypt’s digital transformation and enhance the customer experience."

Ahmed Abdel Hakim, Managing Director of Contact Pay, highlighted the significance of the collaboration: "This partnership with Basata marks a new milestone in our strategy to expand our presence in the Egyptian market. With Basata’s vast network and advanced technology, we will be able to provide innovative and secure payment solutions that meet our customers’ expectations and improve their daily financial transactions."

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, added: "This partnership aligns with our vision to expand and improve digital financial services in Egypt. By working with Basata, we are confident that we will strengthen our leadership in the market and contribute to the ongoing digital transformation of the financial sector, focusing on delivering innovative payment solutions that meet customer expectations and enhance their experience."