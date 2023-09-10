The "Bahrain Marina" project has engaged the services of "Nass Contracting W.L.L., a subsidiary of Nass Corporation B.S.C." and "Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects (MSCEB)" for the inaugural phase, with an estimated cost of 92 million Bahraini dinars.

Najibi: The finalized agreements mark a crucial commencement for initiating project construction and reshaping the destination into an unmatched tourist and commercial hub.

Najibi: Our objective is to bolster the national economy, foster employment prospects, and enhance the development of the Kingdom's tourism and commercial sectors.

The "Bahrain Marina Development Company," the driving force behind this remarkable project situated at the heart of Manama, has formalized an agreement appointing "Nass Contracting W.L.L., a subsidiary of Nass Corporation B.S.C." as the principal contractor responsible for project implementation. Simultaneously, "Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects (MSCEB)" will oversee the construction of the initial phase. This first phase of the project represents an investment of 92 million Bahraini dinars and contributes to the overall estimated project construction cost of 200 million Bahraini dinars.

The signing ceremony, hosted at the headquarters of the "Bahrain Marina Development Company," saw the presence of Mr. Khalid Mohamed Yusuf Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Yusuf Al-Thawadi, Managing Director. Representing Nass Contracting was Mr. Sameer Nass, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Eng. Shawqi Al-Hashemi, Nass Corporation CEO. Mr. Mohamed Salahuddin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Thamer Salahuddin, CEO, represented Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects (MSCEB) along with several senior officials from all participating parties.

Bahrain Marina Development Company has expressed its commitment to leverage the extensive expertise of the renowned Nass Contracting in the construction sector for the project's construction operations. Concurrently, Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects (MSCEB) will oversee this iconic project, ensuring it adheres to the highest applicable specifications and standards. With its extensive experience in this domain, the Bahrain Marina development is poised to evolve into a prominent tourist destination within the Kingdom. Spanning an impressive 256,000 square meters and situated along Manama's eastern coastal strip, this project is strategically positioned for transformation into a global hotspot. Its objectives include fortifying the tourism sector, aligning with the overarching goals of the national tourism strategy, asserting its stature as a global tourism hub, and augmenting tourism's contribution to the domestic economy.

Mr. Khalid Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Marina Development Company, affirmed that these concluded agreements signify a pivotal commencement for project construction. Their collective goal is to transform this coastal area into an unparalleled tourist, commercial, and residential enclave in Manama, the capital city. This development will offer a unique blend of living, shopping, scenic beaches, and diverse water sports activities. The comprehensive project scope encompasses a marina club building, a commercial complex, restaurants, and a multi-story tower featuring luxurious sea-view apartments. Mr. Najibi expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement, highlighting its paramount significance in light of the advanced capabilities of the project's implementing companies.

He highlighted that the esteemed "Bahrain Marina" development, an integral part of the overarching waterfront plan for Manama, the capital, is poised to make substantial contributions. These contributions include bolstering the national economy, aligning with its growth trajectory, generating employment opportunities, and fostering the development of the tourism and commercial sectors. Additionally, it aligns with the broader goals outlined in the tourism strategy for the years 2022-2026. He emphasized that the project is considered as one of the promising investment projects that achieve attractive returns for its investors and is set to create both direct and indirect job opportunities for local talents across various sectors, encompassing commerce, tourism, and investments.

Consequently, Mr. Sameer Nass, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nass Group, expressed eagerness to collaborate with the Bahrain Marina Development Company, leveraging their extensive experience in executing the construction operations for this prominent tourist attraction. He noted that this project represents a significant addition to the Kingdom and will usher in an unparalleled comprehensive expansion. This aligns with Bahrain's overarching development plans and objectives, driven by ongoing efforts to provide vital tourist and commercial attractions. Such endeavours, in turn, contribute to the growth and enhancement of the national economy while increasing its competitiveness on regional and global scales.

Furthermore, Mr. Mohamed Salahuddin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects (MSCEB), affirmed their commitment to bring their wealth of experience to bear. They will adhere to the highest engineering specifications and standards to ensure that this extensive and pioneering project becomes a distinguished cultural and tourist destination within the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It is noteworthy that Haj Gulf was recently appointed to the development due to its extensive knowledge and expertise in project management and quantity surveying.

Key project details included in the development’s masterplan, which was designed by Benoy, a global leader in architecture and master planning:

Project Site Area: 256,425m2

Retail Outlets: 192

Underground Parking Spaces: 1,769

Berths for Yachts and Boats: 235

Freehold Residential Units: 274

Hotel Area: 68,637m2

Hotel Accommodation: 304 rooms

Beach Resort Area: 37,814m2

Distance from Bahrain International Airport: 7 kilometres

Distance from King Fahd Causeway: 20 kilometres

-Ends-

About Bahrain Marina:

Bahrain Marina aspires to elevate Bahrain's status as a premier tourist destination. This exceptional project offers a range of residential choices, catering to both permanent and short-term stays, including the Bahrain Marina Residence, a luxurious hotel, and a pristine beach resort. The ambiance of Bahrain Marina seamlessly encapsulates the heritage and essence of Bahrain, strategically situated in the heart of the Arabian Gulf. This core concept guided the design of key elements such as the Marina Club building, the scenic Corniche, an array of shops and restaurants, and the picturesque sea promenade.

For more information, please contact:

Ahmed Khalfan

Director of Sales and Marketing

​​​​​​a.khalfan@bahrainmarina.bh

pr@bahrainmarina.bh