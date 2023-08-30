Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, and also announced that it was named the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Google Marketplace–Data and Analytics. Through their long-standing partnership, Confluent and Google Cloud make it easy for customers to connect and process real-time data flows throughout their entire organization to power modern applications and analytics. To help more companies access real-time insights at scale, Confluent has deepened its partnership with Google Cloud for expanded technical, marketing and sales investments.

“Together, Confluent and Google Cloud are helping organizations solve their most pressing data challenges,” said Erica Schultz, President of Field Operations, Confluent. “Through our expanded partnership, we’ll help more customers transform their businesses with real-time data and modernize their data platforms with a reliable bridge from their on-premise, multi-cloud data architectures to Google Cloud.”

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Confluent as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

Confluent’s Extended Partnership with Google Cloud Builds on Momentum Across Customer Success and Technical Innovations

As more companies seek to deliver personalized customer experiences and context-rich business operations, there is a growing demand for real-time data connectivity across diverse locations to update applications in real time. Available through Google Cloud Marketplace, Confluent is the connective tissue that allows real-time data from multiple sources to constantly stream across the organization. It feeds real-time data into best of breed Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, Dataflow, Dataproc, and VertexAI for organizations to build cutting edge machine learning, artificial intelligence, and streaming analytics use cases.

Confluent’s expanded partnership with Google Cloud deepens commitments across several focus areas and initiatives. Added technical support will further integrations between Confluent and Google Cloud’s data and analytics services. And, with enhanced go-to-market resourcing, there will be more awareness of the unique value that Confluent brings to Google Cloud customers, driving greater alignment across sales, marketing and engineering teams.

-Ends-

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

The preceding outlines our general product direction and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described may change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Ian Saldanha

Procre8 for Confluent

Email: Ian@procre8.biz