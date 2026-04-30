Dubai, UAE: Concordia, a Dubai-based integrated facilities management company, has achieved ISO 41001:2018 certification from Bureau Veritas, reinforcing its commitment to globally benchmarked facility management systems and consistent service delivery across complex operating environments.

ISO 41001:2018 provides a structured framework for improving operational effectiveness, strengthening governance, and ensuring consistent service performance while meeting stakeholder requirements. For clients, this translates into enhanced reliability, measurable performance, and improved asset outcomes.

“Achieving ISO 41001:2018 is a significant step in strengthening how we manage and deliver our services,” said Oliver Sawle, Executive Director at Concordia. “It reflects the investment we’ve made in building structured, accountable operational systems that ensure consistency and measurable performance for our clients.”

The certification supports Concordia’s broader focus on embedding robust management frameworks across its service lines, enhancing internal controls and service assurance across diverse operating environments.

“This certification reflects the operational discipline and coordination required across our teams to maintain effective facility management systems,” said Baleshwar Singh, Head of HSEQ at Concordia. “It reinforces our focus on continual improvement and maintaining high standards across all our operations.”

This milestone supports Concordia’s continued focus on strengthening governance, enhancing service delivery, and expanding its integrated facilities management capabilities across the UAE.

About Concordia

Concordia is a Dubai-based integrated facilities management company providing services across hard and soft FM, security, fit-out management and governance, parking management, professional staffing solutions and technology-enabled operational solutions. With a focus on service excellence, compliance and innovation, Concordia supports the performance of commercial, residential and mixed-use assets across complex operating environments.