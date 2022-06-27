Dubai, UAE: Comprehensive Computing Innovations (CCI) SAL, a leading IT Solutions & Services provider in the Middle East region, has been qualified as a Veeam® Accredited Service Partner (VASP). With this achievement, CCI will deliver high-quality technical and consultancy services to its customers in enterprise backup, business continuity and disaster recovery solutions through its group legal entities and area of operation in the Middle East region, mainly KSA, UAE and Qatar.

This recognition is earned after a decade long partnership between CCI and Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. CCI already holds the statuses of Veeam Value-Added Reseller (VAR) at Gold level and registered Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP). Throughout this period, CCI team has shown extensive expertise in the design, implementation and support of Veeam SMB, Commercial and Enterprise solutions, in addition to a commercial success in the sales and positioning of the Veeam portfolio.

Mohamad Karaki, CEO, CCI Holding: “We are very thankful for the trust that Veeam has placed in CCI. Our team has a solid reputation for delivering first-class IT services and will now harness their knowledge in Veeam solutions to respond to customers’ increasing needs in the areas of data protection and management. We are confident that CCI will meet Veeam’s expectations and hopefully with our tight collaboration we will achieve even more growth and success.”

Riccardo Sbarboro, Director of Professional Services at Veeam EMEA observed: “We are very excited to now have CCI as a Veeam Accredited Services Partner in the Middle East. CCI will be a great addition to our ProPartner ecosystem. We’re confident that with their expertise in the Services area as well as renowned professionalism, they will be able to serve customers with the most complex IT environments.”

Sbarboro continued: “The Veeam Accredited Partner Program is the best way our customers and partners can maximize the return on their investment in data management tools. The VASP Program gathers together about 50 partners EMEA-wide and they deliver each year thousands of big successful projects: each add-on to this extreme exclusive team is strictly evaluated and that’s why I can say that CCI perfectly fits this approach and will be a key support for the best adoption of Veeam solutions.”

About Comprehensive Computing Innovations (CCI) SAL

CCI, member of ICC Group, is a leading provider of IT solutions and professional services oriented towards helping customers in their digital transformation journey and empowering them to grow and thrive in the digital age with the highest standard of business excellence and customer satisfaction. Since its incubation, CCI was able to establish itself, with several market recognitions, as the leading IT system integrator in Lebanon and the region through our offices across Lebanon, KSA, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt and Oman.

For more information - https://www.cci-me.com.lb/