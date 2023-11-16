Dubai:— In a historic transaction, Sam Horani, associate partner of Provident Estate, has recently closed a groundbreaking deal, selling the Como Residences Penthouse by Nakheel for an astounding 500 million AED. The penthouse, situated in the heart of Palm Jumeirah, has officially earned the title of the most expensive penthouse ever built and sold in Dubai, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD) records. Moreover, it ranks as the third most expensive penthouse ever built and sold in the world. Penthouse D at One Hyde Park, London, priced at $237 million, holds the second position, while the Odeon Tower Penthouse in Monaco, priced at $440 million, claims the top spot.

With an impressive 21,949 square feet, the Como Residences Penthouse is a sprawling 5-bedroom apartment that epitomizes luxury living. Its meticulously designed interior showcases a fusion of contemporary aesthetics and timeless sophistication.

Among its myriad of amenities, residents will enjoy exclusive access via a private elevator, ensuring complete privacy and security. The penthouse is also equipped with a cutting-edge home automation system, allowing residents to effortlessly control various aspects of their environment.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the Como Residences Penthouse is its awe-inspiring view of the Dubai skyline. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a breathtaking panorama, allowing residents to immerse themselves in the beauty of the cityscape, from the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf to the iconic skyscrapers.

Anticipated for completion in Q3 2027, the Como Residences Penthouse is poised to set a new standard for luxury living in Dubai. Its iconic status is sure to attract discerning buyers seeking a lifestyle of utmost refinement and sophistication.

"The Como Residences Penthouse is not just a residence, but a statement of ultimate luxury and exclusivity. Its sale marks a historic moment in the Dubai real estate landscape, solidifying its place as an enduring symbol of opulence for generations to come." Said Sam Horani, associate partner of Provident Estat

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

