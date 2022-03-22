Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, recently hosted its annual Connections Live event at Caesars Palace Dubai.

The event saw senior leaders from Commvault including Fady Richmany, Vice President & General Manager, SEEMEA and Wael Mustafa, Area Vice President, Gulf & Turkey, demonstrate the exciting opportunities technology has created in ensuring data is properly managed and protected.

Commvault welcomed a number of customers and partners from leading organizations including IDC and Microsoft who shared insights on best practices in managing, protecting and governing data. Ranjit Rajan, Vice President, Research, IDC, led a session on enabling digital-first strategies with data and cloud. Other sessions focused of Software-as-a-Service in the future of technology and the importance of Commvault Metallic and Microsoft in redefining cloud data management.

Fady Richmany said, “Data has never been more valuable or more vulnerable than it is today. Technology has advanced drastically and we are able to work with customers to protect data and create value from it. We are pleased to have brought together members of the regional IT industry at our Connections Live event and support businesses in taking control of their data while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable.”

The number of ransomware attacks globally surged by an astonishing 151% in the first half of 2021[1], reiterating the need for organizations to employ both a resilient and future-proof data management strategy. Commvault’s Connections Live event provided a platform for IT and security professionals to gain a deeper understanding of how to manage an extensive hybrid workforce amid an ever-evolving threat landscape.

