Dubai, UAE – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MDS Systems Integration Group to expand their strategic partnership locally. The parties will jointly address the growing demand for cyber resiliency solutions in the Gulf region, with a particular focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman.

The MoU comes at a pivotal time for the Gulf region, which is rapidly advancing the digital transformation of its economy and infrastructure through initiatives in smart cities, e-governance, artificial intelligence, and cloud adoption. The collaboration between Commvault and MDS Systems underscores the growing importance of cyber resilience within national transformation agendas such as UAE 2031, Saudi Vision 2030, Qatar National Vision 2030, while supporting regulatory compliance and enterprise risk management efforts across the GCC.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 (May 2025), 72% of global organizations report that cyber risks have increased over the past year — a trend mirrored across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as nations accelerate large-scale digital transformation. Organizations now rank AI misuse as their top cybersecurity concern, with over 40% - including many in the GCC’s critical sectors - already hit by social engineering attacks. The evolving threat landscape underscore the urgent need for cross-sector resilience, stronger regulatory alignment, and public-private collaboration to safeguard the Gulf’s rapidly digitizing economies.

“I’m delighted that we have signed this agreement with such a major player in the IT market in the region,” said Fady Rachmany, Corporate Vice President, Emerging Markets, Commvault. “Through Commvault’s gold standard cyber resilience platform and portfolio, and MDS systems’ strong presence and wide range of IT services, we anticipate this can have great benefits to our joint customer base as we continue to support organizations in the region in achieving continuous business.”

The purpose of this MoU shows the intent for both parties to identify and qualify high-potential market segments including government, financial services, energy, and critical infrastructure. Both parties agreed to explore opportunities for joint go-to-market activities and technical collaboration, aligned with national cybersecurity strategies and regulatory frameworks in each country. They also agreed to elevate this strategic partnership into an Advanced & Regional Services capability, enabling both parties to deliver higher-value services, consulting, and managed solutions for the growing cyber residence market in the Gulf Region.

“Our partnership with Commvault marks an important step in strengthening cyber resilience across the region,” said Sami Abi Esber, President of MDS System Integration Group. “Commvault’s proven expertise and leadership in data protection and cyber resilience perfectly complement our mission to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Together, we aim to continue empowering enterprises across the Gulf with the intelligence, agility, and security needed to safeguard their most critical assets and help ensure uninterrupted business continuity.”

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.