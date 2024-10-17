DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, and Meerana, an innovative technology company focused on developing leading edge smart solutions, have announced a strategic partnership at GITEX Global 2024.

The new collaboration will help drive strategic business initiatives in the UAE. Meerana will focus on expanding Commvault’s reach within the market, to further strengthen cyber security and data protection. Under the terms of the partnership, Meerana will work as a Value Added Partner for Commvault’s industry-leading solutions, focusing on expanding market penetration. This strategic alliance is designed to achieve significant growth by combining Meerana’s extensive reach with Commvault’s cutting-edge technologies.

Nizar Elfarra, Channel Sales Director, Emerging Markets at Commvault said: “Our partnership with Meerana will enable us to further expand in the UAE market and provide businesses with the tools they need to protect and recover their critical data. We are excited to collaborate with Meerana to deliver impactful solutions that drive value for our customers.”

“At Meerana, we are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Commvault, a global leader in cyber resilience and data protection,” said Mr. Matar Almheiri, Chief Executive Officer, Meerana. “By combining our market expertise with Commvault’s solutions, we are confident that together we will enhance the security landscape and offer businesses unparalleled protection for their critical data.”

The partnership between Commvault and Meerana underscores their shared commitment and vision to enhancing cyber resilience and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in the UAE. By combining their expertise and resources, the two companies aim to create significant business opportunities and deliver unparalleled value to their customers.

Commvault has been present in the UAE and wider Middle East region for decades, supporting government and private sector companies strengthen their cyber resilience and data protection. Commvault has worked with a wide range of key organizations including ENOC, G42, ROSHN, MEEZA, Emirates Steel, and more.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.