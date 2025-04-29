Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has honoured the winners and participants of the thirdseason of #RamadanWithDaman. This year’s edition, powered by PureHealth’s AI-enabled app Pura, set a new benchmark for community engagement, attracting a record number of participants.

With over 877 million steps logged in Pura, the 2025 edition saw close to 10,000 participants from across the UAE join the movement to prioritise physical wellbeing during Ramadan. The initiative continued to champion inclusivity and gender balance, with over half of the participants being female, indicating the widespread appeal and reach of the campaign. The strong participation and steady engagement throughout the challenge highlighted a growing commitment to wellness and a health-conscious lifestyle across the UAE.

At an awards ceremony at Daman’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Daman honoured the top achievers of this year’s #RamadanWithDaman challenge with a range of prizes, including iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. Commenting on the success of the campaign, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said:

“We are proud to witness the widespread participation throughout the third season of #RamadanWithDaman. Encouraging nearly 10,000 individuals to get moving during a time of faith and reflection is a remarkable achievement. This year's success, driven by the innovative capabilities of Pura, reaffirms our commitment to fostering a healthier, more active community, supporting the UAE’s national health agenda and the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Community, which celebrates unity, wellbeing, and collective action. We are grateful to everyone who participated and contributed to this shared goal.”

Since 2022, #RamadanWithDaman has stood as a testament to Daman’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its aim to cultivate a healthier community. The campaign will return next year, continuing its mission to encourage healthy living and strengthen community bonds.

About National Health Insurance Company – Daman

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the UAE’s leading health insurer providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to over 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and healthcare-related expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Members benefit from added value through unique offerings such as the disease management programmes. Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae