Dubai, UAE: – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced its GigaREACH™ XL solution, the latest innovation in the SYSTIMAX® portfolio; reliably doubling the reach of traditional twisted pair Ethernet devices on the enterprise network.

The enterprise network has rapidly expanded beyond IT and is now expected to power and connect operational devices such as security cameras, access control panels and wireless access points. Some of these systems are often located away from the telecom room, placing them beyond the 100-meter limit established by commercial building standards such as ANSI/TIA-568 and ISO 11801. CommScope addresses this challenge with its new GigaREACH XL solution.

“Since the SYSTIMAX portfolio was launched in 1985, cabling infrastructure standardization bodies have used it as a blueprint to define the standards that are common knowledge today,” stated Luc Adriaenssens, VP PLM and R&D, Global Enterprise Business Unit at CommScope. “Today, CommScope eliminates the 100-meter distance limit to cost-effectively connect a range of edge devices.”

With the GigaREACH XL solution, customers can easily connect and power devices beyond the 100-meter limit with one cable and with little or no disruption to existing services. It requires no additional telecom rooms, PoE extenders or optical equipment, which translates into fewer points of failure, lower installation costs, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The GigaREACH XL solution supports 100Mbps Ethernet and 90W PoE up to 200 meters, 1Gbps Ethernet and 90W PoE up to 150 meters (50% longer than Cat 6), and 10Mbps Ethernet and 90W PoE up to 250 meters. Key patented design features from SYSTIMAX Category 6A cabling were incorporated to enable the extended distance capabilities.

The GigaREACH XL solution supports all types of PoE applications and utilizes the same installation tools and best practices our certified PartnerPRO® community employs. As part of the SYSTIMAX portfolio, the GigaREACH XL solution is also backed by CommScope’s industry-leading SYSTIMAX Assurance™ program.

