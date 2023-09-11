Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today that it has been honored with one Platinum and two Gold awards by the 2023 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. Announced at the BICSI Fall Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Cabling Innovator Awards honor projects, programs, and products that have exceeded previous approaches, systems, or technologies from across the ICT industry's value chain. A perennial winner in this program, CommScope received three awards this year:

A Platinum award for its SYSTIMAX® Constellation™ edge-based platform for connecting and powering tomorrow’s hyperconnected enterprise;

A Gold award for a case study about SYSTIMAX Propel™, the modular, ultra-low-loss, high-speed fiber platform that effortlessly adapts needs, designs and speeds evolve; and

A Gold award for its commitment to corporate sustainability.

“At CommScope, we continually strive to deliver the most advanced networking solutions and services to our customers, and to be an outstanding member of the global technology community,” stated Jack Carlson, SVP, Enterprise Business Unit, CommScope. “These honors from a leading information and communication technology publication are a strong validation of our efforts around innovation and our commitment to sustainability.”

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

