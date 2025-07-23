Dubai, UAE – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced a strategic alliance with DvSum to develop a new technology solution, ServAssure® NXT AI platform powered by DvSum. The new solution combines DvSum’s CADDI (Conversational Analytics for Data Driven Insights), a self-service analytics technology for Call Center and Network Operations, with CommScope's ServAssure NXT network monitoring solution to create an enhanced, AI-based tool for advanced triage and proactive analytics, network optimization, and fault management.

“CommScope’s alliance with DvSum enhances the ServAssure NXT solution by introducing cutting-edge, AI-based analytics to the platform,” said Craig Coogan, CTO & VP, Product & Strategy, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “By leveraging DvSum’s AI capabilities, the ServAssure NXT platform enables service providers to more quickly pinpoint and resolve subscriber issues. This solution provides real-time insights into subscriber service and network performance, enabling service providers to manage their operations more effectively. These capabilities can drastically reduce call center triage times, saving time and money while also improving the customer experience.”

DvSum’s CADDI analytics technology seamlessly integrates with the ServAssure NXT platform’s diverse data repositories and data sources. In this enhanced platform, CommScope’s ServAssure NXT platform collects and normalizes key performance information about the network and end subscribers. This information is then analyzed by CADDI to provide key information about the customer experience and network health.

“The integration of DvSum's groundbreaking CADDI technology into the ServAssure NXT platform will help approach a zero-call, zero-fault environment," said Aashish Singhvi, CEO of DvSum. "The enhanced ServAssure NXT platform can now harness advanced AI that swiftly detects and resolves customer issues and network anomalies in real time. We see this enhanced platform as a game-changer in several areas of network analysis, bringing new insights into metrics, risks, and troubleshooting that weren’t possible before.”

Current customers of the ServAssure NXT platform have the option to install the ServAssure NXT AI powered by DvSum solution to enhance the platform’s already robust network management and analytics capabilities. CommScope also offers this solution as a bundled option for new installations.

-Ends-

CommScope and the CommScope logo are registered trademarks of CommScope and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. For additional trademark information see https://www.commscope.com/trademarks. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About DvSum:

For more about DvSum please visit their website: www.dvsum.ai/

Media Contact: Commscope@activedmc.com