Dubai, UAE – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today the launch of its Propel XFrame™ solution as the latest addition to the Propel™ portfolio of high-performance data center solutions. The Propel XFrame solution is a floor-mounted fiber frame designed to support and evolve with the demands of data centers and high-performance computing facilities.

“We believe that the Propel XFrame solution is the answer to our data center customers’ most pressing needs. The accelerating pace of data center evolution necessitates scalable solutions that work within the limits of available space, time and budget— this solution addresses that,” stated Erik Gronvall, VP data center strategy and technology, CommScope. “Infrastructures inside data centers and high-performance computing facilities are being impacted by AI deployments and high-density fiber mesh architectures. This solution has a flexible modular design allowing for faster and easier changes or reconfigurations with fiber connections as networks evolve.”

Highlights of the Propel XFrame solution include:

Optimizes data center space with a low profile and multiple deployment configurations.

Expands data center manager options by maximizing use of Propel components and panels with a frame that supports multiple standardized connector types.

Potential to reduce labor costs with front access to all panels. Additionally, horizontal and vertical cable management keeps cabling organized for faster, more accurate moves, adds and changes.

Available globally at the end of Q2, the low-profile Propel XFrame solution can be placed against a wall, back-to-back or as a freestanding frame for maximum deployment agility. The

modular solution simplifies high-density fiber cross-connects with single-length patch cords and preterminated breakout assemblies and splicing.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.