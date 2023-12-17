Cairo, Egypt – Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) has chosen IBM’s technology to integrate existing and new services from branches, digital channels, mobile and internet banking, IVR, business processes and CRM. The integration is part of the bank’s digital transformation journey and mission to modernize its IT infrastructure.

To revolutionize CIB's digital banking, IBM implemented a microservices using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, deployed on Red Hat OpenShift, a platform that provides a single, unified experience that connect applications and data.

The implementation of this architecture has resulted in unprecedented simplicity in version maintenance, dynamic scaling, service governance and service discovery. These advancements have allowed CIB to offer a more agile banking environment, which has increased efficiency, enriched resiliency, streamlined operations, and improved productivity, ultimately benefiting the end-user experience.

Antar Kandil, Chief Information Officer for CIB, we are starting a new chapter in our banking evolution by adopting IBM Cloud Pak for Integration on Red Hat OpenShift which provides us the ability to accelerate development and flexibly integrate new and existing services all in a single integrated offering and providing enhanced customers experience to CIB customers.

Marwa Abbas, General Manager, IBM Egypt added: “More than 100 project team members from CIB, IBM Customer Success and IBM Technology Expert Labs worked together to drive and complete this modernization journey. This project is a significant milestone in our long-standing relationship with CIB, as we assist CIB in adapting AI for business with a human-centered and principled approach. IBM brings deep technology, industry and domain expertise to help CIB apply AI to deliver meaningful business outcomes beyond improved productivity and efficiencies to better experiences and new business models.”