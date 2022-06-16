Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has received the prestigious “Best Technological Innovation in Financial Services” Award at the Seamless Middle East Awards ceremony 2022 held recently at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The award was presented to CBD for its CBD Investr app, which is the first robo-advisory investment solution in the region offered by a bank. The innovative investment app is powered by smart algorithms that actively manage investment portfolios to deliver optimal risk-adjusted performance.

The Seamless Awards are the Middle East’s most coveted awards for the payments, ecommerce and retail industries, and recognize companies and individuals who demonstrate an unparalleled ability to succeed and continually set standards of excellence.

The award was received by Ali Imran, Chief Operating Officer, Amit Malhotra, General Manager – Personal Banking Group, Khaled Al Hammadi, Head of Sales and Distribution and Wissale Desoindre, Head of Channels and Digitization.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said, “Digital transformation and innovation are fundamental to our ongoing success and we will continue to significantly invest in these areas to ensure we remain at the forefront of the financial industry and provide our customers with a convenient and seamless banking experience. We are honored to receive this prestigious award, recognizing our ongoing commitment to bringing a new era of digital fund and wealth management experience for the benefit of all individuals across the region. We are proud that CBD Investr is recognized as an innovative investment solution that helps individuals grow their wealth in a simpler, more transparent and affordable manner.”

Ali Imran, Chief Operating Officer at CBD, said, “We are pleased to be recognized with the “Best Technological Innovation in Financial Services” award by Seamless Awards 2022. The CBD Investr app assists investors to create an optimal investment portfolio driven by data and analytics. Our goal is to make investing simple and convenient, thus encouraging customers to start investing early.”

Through the CBD Investr app customers have convenient access to a globally diversified and personalized portfolio of stocks, bonds and other asset classes using low-cost exchange traded funds (ETFs) aligned to investors risk profiles.

The app offers customers the option of robo-advisory portfolios or the option to invest on your own through the self-investor option. Robo advisory portfolios are actively managed by smart algorithms to deliver optimal performance, without customers needing to manage and track the markets. The self-investor option gives customers the flexibility to buy and sell their preferred shares and ETFs in real time, thus providing for a more personal and customised experience.

