Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has won the “Best Innovation in Investments Banking” award for its robo-advisory app CBD Investr. In addition, CBD’s General Manager for Personal Banking Group, Amit Malhotra, received the “Banking Technology Leadership Award - Personal Banking”.

The awards were received by Amit Malhotra, General Manager – Personal Banking Group, along with Mark Zanelli, General Manager & Head of Treasury, Asset Management & Global Markets, Khaled Al Hammadi, Head of Sales and Distribution, Jamal Al Matari, Head of Private Banking and Deepak Mehra, Head of Investment Solutions, at the MEA Finance Banking Technology 2022 Awards ceremony held recently at Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The MEA Banking Technology Awards recognises the achievements of the region’s banks and technology businesses for delivering smarter banking solutions and for their ability to drive real growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: “It is a proud moment for the bank and an affirmation of our continued efforts in improving our digital offerings to help back our customers’ ambitions. We remain committed to innovation and enhancing and building best in class products and services to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

-Ends-

About Commercial Bank of Dubai:

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever increasing customer and correspondent base. Today CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

For additional information, contact Mr. Sandeep Poduval Shivram, Head of Corporate Communications, Commercial Bank of Dubai on 04 – 2121899 or email sandeep.poduval@cbd.ae