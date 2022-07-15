Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has announced a summer promotion in which it will be giving away two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ hospitality packages, courtesy of Visa, as part of the run up to the year’s biggest sporting event.



Under this promotion, all CBD Visa Credit Cardholders will be automatically entered into a raffle draw upon using their cards during the period 15 July to 10 September 2022. For every cumulative spend of AED 1,000, customers will get one entry into the draw. The more they spend, the higher their chances of winning. All transactions will be included except for ATM withdrawals.



Winners will each receive a hospitality package for two to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, courtesy of Visa. Each package will include airline tickets, hotel accommodation, and match tickets.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December, 2022 and this will be the first time ever that the FIFA World Cup™ is held in an Arab country.

Amit Malhotra, General Manager – Personal Banking Group, CBD, said: “Football is a passion and we are delighted to launch this promotion for our customers, in association with Visa. At CBD, we are always working to present our customers not only with the best innovative products and services, but with unique promotions and memorable experiences. This global spectacle will be a great way to reward some of our valued customers and bring them excitement throughout the summer.”

Madhur Mehra, Visa’s Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring - MENA, said: “We are delighted to partner with Commercial Bank of Dubai in driving the excitement for football here in UAE. With less than six months to kick-off, this promotion offering the bank’s customers once in a lifetime experiences could not have come at a better time. It is also a great way to provide CBD Visa cardholders access to the digital economy and support the government’s ambitions of extending the benefits of digital payments – secure, convenient and rewarding – to more consumers and businesses in UAE.”



Non-CBD credit cardholders can participate by applying for a CBD Visa Credit Card and getting ten chances into the draw upon card activation. Customers can apply for a CBD Visa Credit Card via the CBD App within minutes using their Emirates ID.

