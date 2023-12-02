Jeddah: "Comma," one of the top Saudi public relations and event management agencies, and ALTER, a prominent creative and innovative communications agency based in the United Kingdom, have signed a strategic partnership agreement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As per the terms of the agreement, which was concluded on the sidelines of the 37th America's Cup AC37 that recently wrapped up in the city of Jeddah on the shores of the Red Sea, Comma, through its branches in the Saudi capital Riyadh and Jeddah, implements, executes, coordinates and offers local support for ALTER's businesses as well as the needs of its clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In addition to that, Comma collaborates in managing major sporting events, conferences, and other events that take place in the Kingdom.

The CEO of ALTER, Mr. Richard Moore, stated: "Comma was selected due to its established history of providing excellent services to clients across multiple industries and its prominence in public relations. Mr. Moore concluded his remarks by praising Comma's successful collaboration in carrying out the public relations plan for the 37th America’s Cup in Jeddah. He also noted that this partnership fully aided in the plan's implementation and emphasized the tremendous work done by the Saudi Sailing Federation and the Saudi Ministry of Sport to organize this international event, which led to the formation of this strategic partnership. We are optimistic that ALTER and Comma will continue to collaborate in the future as they develop inventive and creative public relations strategies for our clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Fadi Faisal Majzoub, CEO of Comma, welcomed the strategic partnership with ALTER and stated, "The partnership with Alter is an important step in Comma's track record of accomplishments, and we will collaborate as a specialized team to achieve more successes for our clients in the future stage”. Mr. Majzoub also stressed that partnering with an experienced leading London based agency in the field of public relations and communications to expand its activities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly contribute to the execution of successful and distinctive marketing campaigns and keeping pace with the most significant advancements in the Kingdom’s social and economic trajectories, as well as taking part in the vital role played by the private sector in bolstering the country's economy in accordance with goals of Vision 2030.

Towards the conclusion of his remarks, Mr. Majzoub expressed his gratitude for the success of the America's Cup PR campaign, which is the oldest sporting event in the history of international competition, dating back to 1851. He further added that this demonstrates Comma’s capacity to plan outstanding projects for local, regional and international events held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.