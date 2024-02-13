Dubai, UAE:- Get ready to experience a new level of luxury living as IMAN Developers unveils its latest masterpiece, One Park Central, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai. With its meticulously planned 30-storey tower elegantly positioned in front of Central Park, this development promises to redefine modern urban living with over 60 premium amenities.

Starting Prices:

Studio: From AED 625,000 onwards

1 Bedroom: From AED 1 million onwards

2 Bedroom: From AED 1.4 million onwards

2 Bedroom Duplex: From AED 2 million onwards

3 Bedroom Penthouse with private pool: From AED 2.6 million onwards

4 Bedroom Penthouse with private pool: From AED 3.5 million onwards

One Park Central by IMAN Developers is poised to set a new standard for luxury living in Dubai. With a total of 482 meticulously designed apartments, including studios, 1 and 2-bedroom units, and exclusive 3 and 4-bedroom penthouses, One Park Central caters to the diverse needs of its residents. The starting price for a studio apartment begins from approximately $170,200 (AED 625,000), offering an attractive investment opportunity.

"One Park Central stands out as a premier development in Jumeirah Village Circle, offering luxury, convenience, and high potential for return on investment. With its range of apartments, state-of-the-art amenities, and strategic location, it is an ideal choice for investors and homebuyers alike," stated Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.

Designed with contemporary living in mind, One Park Central boasts 60 premium amenities and services, including swimming pools, a gym, a kids' playground, BBQ areas, and dedicated fitness and wellness facilities. Each apartment features modern interior design, ensuring residents enjoy both comfort and luxury.

Apartment sizes range from 33 m² for a studio to 357 m² for a 4-bedroom penthouse, catering to individuals and larger families alike. The handover date for One Park Central is scheduled for Q2 2027, with a flexible payment plan of 60/40, including a 20% down payment, 40% during construction, and the remaining 40% upon handover.

Jumeirah Village Circle is known for its economic appeal, offering a tranquil yet vibrant lifestyle. The community provides easy access to shopping centers, hospitals, and entertainment options, with key destinations like Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai International Airport within a short driving distance.

IMAN Developers' One Park Central is not just a residential development; it's a testament to Dubai's commitment to luxury and innovation. With its prime location and world-class amenities, One Park Central is set to become an iconic landmark in JVC, offering residents a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication and convenience.

