DUBAI: Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the global asset management group, has appointed Keith Dixson as Head of Middle East and Africa (MEA) sales. Keith takes up his new role at Columbia Threadneedle on 1 July 2025 and will be based in Dubai.

Keith started his career in the financial industry in 2006 and joins from Candriam, where he has operated as Head of International Development based in Dubai, leading the redevelopment of the firm’s institutional sales strategy, including a range of new product launches.

Keith will report to Florian Uleer, Head of Europe and Middle East Distribution, and is supported by the team in Dubai and the wider EMEA distribution and client management teams. Columbia Threadneedle has built a significant footprint across the Middle East over the last 20 years, having opened its office in Dubai in 2010. The firm serves the full breadth of clients in the region, including Sovereign Wealth Funds, family offices and third-party distributors. Most recently the regional team has seen strong business growth across its alternative investment strategies.

Florian Uleer, Head of Europe and Middle East Distribution at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, commented: “Keith brings extensive and valuable experience in building institutional client relationships, which we are confident will help drive our continued success with existing and new clients in the region, offering solutions from across our investment capabilities. Supported by the wider team, Keith brings excellent leadership and experience to help deepen relationships and deliver excellent service.”

