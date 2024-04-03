Dubai, UAE:– Viacom18's COLORS, the leading premium Hindi entertainment channel, has cemented its position as the undisputed leader amongst Indian and Pakistani viewers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by achieving the coveted No. 1 ranking in the Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) category, as per IPSOS TRP ratings data in the UAE in February ‘24. This remarkable feat marks the culmination of consistent growth through strategic programming and marketing initiatives, solidifying COLORS' position as the preferred destination for captivating television experiences.

The channel has been growing steadily in terms of viewership (TRP metric) over the past year.

Amongst Indian and Pakistani viewers in the UAE, COLORS is #1 Hindi GEC in the primetime slot for the past 5 months (Oct’23 to Feb ’24, 6pm to 12 am)

#1 Hindi GEC amongst Indians for last 6 months (Sep'23Feb'24)

“We are glad to be the leading Hindi GEC in the UAE,” said Govind Shahi, Executive Vice President, and Head of International Business, IndiaCast Media. “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of our viewers and the dedication of our teams in creating compelling content that resonates with our audiences. We are committed to further enriching the viewing experience by introducing a robust line-up of shows and movies, ensuring COLORS remains the preferred entertainment destination for our viewers in the UAE.”

The channel's recent programming refresh in February has further fuelled its success. The flagship dance reality show, Dance Deewane, has taken the UAE by storm, captivating viewers with its electrifying performances. Additionally, recently launched fiction dramas Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, Mera Balam Thanedaar and Doree have garnered widespread attention. On the events front, COLORS has also been successfully engaging with audiences on-ground through COLORS Laughter Night featuring renowned Indian artists in Dubai like Anubhav Singh Bassi, Amit Tandon, Rahul Dua and Gaurav Kapoor to name a few.

Movie premieres are another key component of COLORS' success. Blockbusters like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt), Bhediya (starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon), and Dasvi (starring Abhishek Bachchan) have enjoyed successful premieres on the channel. Fans can look forward to a continued stream of movie premieres, including Govinda Naam Mera, Gehraiyaan, and Mumbaikar, ensuring COLORS remains the ultimate destination for the latest Bollywood hits.

To cater specifically to the international audience, COLORS has launched exciting non-fiction shows like Desi Beat and Colors Food Trail in March, exploring the vibrant culinary landscape of India. The gripping crime thriller NRI Haadsa also promises to enthral viewers with its suspenseful narrative.

COLORS' dominant position in the UAE is a testament to its commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment that resonates with the diverse preferences of South Asian audiences.

