Dubai, UAE – Collinson International, a global leader in customer engagement, loyalty, and travel experience solutions has announced its sponsorship of the Card and Payment Awards in the Middle East. Taking place on Thursday, 17 April at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, the event marks the prestigious awards' debut in the Middle East, following two decades of success in the UK.

This expansion represents a pivotal moment for the region’s payments and fintech landscape, bringing together senior executives, innovators, and key stakeholders from across the global card and payments ecosystem. The event will spotlight outstanding achievements and innovation shaping the future of the industry, with Collinson’s clients among the nominees. As a global leader in customer loyalty and travel experience solutions, Collinson’s involvement reflects its role in shaping how rewards and travel benefits influence cardholder loyalty, retention, and spend.

Priyanka Lakhani, Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, at Collinson International, commented: “We are proud to support the Card & Payment Awards as it launches in the Middle East, building on our longstanding sponsorship of the event in the UK. This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing customer experiences and delivering tangible value through loyalty, engagement, and premium travel benefits – all of which play a critical role in influencing cardholder behavior and driving lifetime customer value.

“The Middle East continues to be a dynamic hub for fintech and payments innovation, and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our industry peers who are redefining how value is delivered in today’s fast-evolving financial landscape.”

Beyond recognising excellence, the event will provide valuable networking opportunities and a platform to explore emerging trends, regulatory shifts, and innovations shaping the future of payments. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, the Card & Payment Awards aims to foster strategic insight and promote industry collaboration in the Middle East’s dynamic payments landscape.

About Collinson International

Collinson International is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence. We work with the world’s leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson International is the owner and operator of Priority Pass, the world’s original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,700 lounges and travel experiences, in 725 airports in 145 countries.

