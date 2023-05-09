Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, has launched a residential brokerage division to expand the services offered to clients in the region. Residential brokerage is an integral part of the real estate market. With a constantly growing population and high demand for homes, it presents a great opportunity for brokers to accelerate the company’s growth in the region.

In this sector, brokers can offer a variety of services, from helping buyers and renters find their dream homes to assisting sellers with the sale of their properties. The launch event took place in the presence of Chris Roberts, Group CEO, Eltizam; Raja Alameddine, CEO of Colliers in the MENA region and Chris Gardner, Executive Director of Residential Brokerage, MENA, Colliers.

-Ends-