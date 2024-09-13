In line with its mission to cooperate with and support regional associations, the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) has signed an agreement with the Egyptian Facility Management Association(EGYFMA) . The agreement aims to explore new opportunities and execute a range of programs, activities, and initiatives to assist in developing the facilities management industry in the region, with a special focus on Egypt. These programs include specialized training courses and workshops presented by FM experts, helping to increase awareness and boost the exchange of experience among various FM industry categories.

It is expected that the agreement will enhance knowledge enrichment through the exchange of reports and studies related to best practices in facility management, as well as promote the sharing of expertise and contribute to developing solutions for the sector’s challenges by organizing and hosting events, training courses, and workshops. It will also broaden participation and interaction between the members of both associations, enabling them to attend various activities across the region.

The agreement emphasizes MEFMA's commitment to driving innovation and keeping pace with the latest trends in the industry. It also paves the way for further collaborations aimed at achieving academic and professional integration, contributing to making the sector more sustainable.

Mr. Jamal Lootah, Founder and President of MEFMA, stated: “MEFMA is keen to advance the facility management sector by expanding effective partnerships through signing cooperation agreements with various local associations in the Arab countries. This is a form of integration that strengthens interaction between government and private entities, as non-profit professional associations are the voice of the sector and a source of reliable knowledge that contributes to the economic development of regional governments through studying market trends and best practices for facility sustainability.”

Eng. Osama Othman, the Chairman of the Egyptian Facility Management Association, stated: “The training courses, workshops, and variety of educational activities are considered initiatives and major factors to implement changes in the emerging FM industry in the area, and we realize the potential and capabilities for the FM industry workers. Hence, the importance of expanding the regional partnerships that will discover talents and national expertise and adopt the most developments and trends in the industry to attract investments in FM.”.

This collaboration represents a pivotal step in enhancing the capabilities of the facility management sector in the region and opening new doors for growth and development, thereby boosting its sustainability and effectiveness. MEFMA stands out as the ideal platform for knowledge exchange, offering diverse membership categories with unique benefits, educational opportunities through professional training courses and certification, research reports and studies on the latest industry trends, and extensive regional events for its members and facility management industry experts. With this step, MEFMA continues its leading role and opens new horizons for a brighter and more integrated future in the facility management sector in the region.

MEFMA invites the FM experts and workers to join the membership by visiting www.mefma.org.