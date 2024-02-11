Riyadh: The Saudi Space Agency signed a memorandum of cooperation today to build a collaborative relationship in the field of space situational awareness technologies with NorthStar. Through this agreement, they aim to enhance their collaboration in evaluating and exploring various opportunities that may arise in the future, as well as exchanging expertise and knowledge in the field of space situational awareness.

The memorandum was signed by His Excellency the CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, and the CEO of NorthStar, Mr. Stewart Bain, on the sidelines of the Space Debris Conference held in Riyadh. Under the memorandum, both parties will work to support the growth of the space industry in the Kingdom, develop research and development capabilities, and explore opportunities to build a center of excellence specialized in space situational awareness. They will also focus on managing space traffic, with an emphasis on research and exploration in space sustainability, space environment, and various sensing technologies such as optical, radar, and radio frequency devices, as well as exploring advanced data analytics capabilities.

It is worth noting that the agency's ongoing efforts to deepen its partnerships with stakeholders in the space sector regionally and globally reflect its steadfast commitment to enhancing cooperation to achieve progress in the field of space, grow its economy, and stimulate innovations and space sciences for the service of humanity as a whole.

