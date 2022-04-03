Manama, Bahrain; CoinMENA, a digital assets exchange based in Bahrain, announced it has partnered with Beyon Money, a financial service super app powered by Batelco Financial Services, to give users across the Kingdom the chance to earn up to 5% cashback when depositing money into their CoinMENA crypto assets wallets, a first of its kind service in the region.

“This offer is attractive for existing and prospective crypto assets investors as it will encourage further investments and participation in the industry. In addition, it will help address the challenge that investors face when shifting their investment from fiat to crypto and back, ensuring their experience and journey is smooth,” said CoinMENA cofounders Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam’an in a recent joint statement. “This is what differentiates us as a brand and what we intend to build on as we partner with fintech providers like Beyon Money moving forward.”

Beyon Money Classic and Platinum cardholders earn 3% and 5% cashback, respectively, for using their cards to deposit into their crypto wallets on CoinMENA.

Beyond the financial benefit, Beyon Money users will now have access to all the benefits and alternative investment solutions offered by CoinMENA, the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange in the Middle East, averaging a growth rate of 140 percent month-on-month since its establishment.

CoinMENA and Beyon Money’s partnership will further solidify Bahrain’s position as a leading crypto hub in the region. The Kingdom was the first country in the GCC to offer onshore regulations for cryptocurrencies, allowing established banks and financial institutions to work with crypto exchanges for customers to be able to withdraw and deposit their investments easily.

Looking ahead, CoinMENA has set its sights on expanding its current portfolio of cryptocurrencies with an eye on becoming a leading global crypto financial services provider. “In the near term, we will also start offering financial services built on Web 3.0 and crypto rails, including borrowing, lending, and staking,” Sam’an said, while Tabbaa added, “This is the future of finance as we see it and are determined to be at the forefront of this exciting development.”

About CoinMENA

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, CoinMENA is a digital assets exchange that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). CoinMENA seeks to empower new and seasoned investors in the MENA region, who want access to non-traditional investment options, by allowing them to participate in the new digital economy. Through CoinMENA, investors can buy, sell, store, and receive digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. Through competitive fees, high liquidity, and an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted digital assets exchange platform in the region.

About Beyon Money

The Beyon Money super app was launched in January 2022 by Batelco Financial Services, a subsidiary of Batelco and the first telecommunications subsidiary in the GCC to be licensed to operate a financial service by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is the first fully digital financial super app to deliver direct open banking access to consumers in Bahrain, connecting all the banks across the Kingdom in one app. Users will have the ability to view all transactions with their banks and with their cards, as well as transact and transfer funds between accounts and into their digital wallet with ease. It also includes Visa prepaid cards, stored value wallet and digital remittance services.

