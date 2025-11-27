COIMA has entered into a partnership with Eagle Hills - following their partnership on Venice’s historic Hotel Des Bains - and will participate in the venture through its COIMA ESG City Impact Fund

Total planned investment in the redevelopment will reach approximately €400 million

Milan – The Board of Directors of CDP Real Asset SGR - the asset management arm in real estate and infrastructure of CDP Group, the Italian National Promotional Institution controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance - has approved the selection of COIMA SGR - a leader in the investment, development and management of real estate assets on behalf of institutional investors, as development partner for the large-scale redevelopment of the historic Guido Reni Barracks in Rome. The decision follows a competitive tender launched by CDP Real Asset SGR in January 2025, initially involving six bidders and subsequently shortlisted to three.

The initiative will be implemented through the contribution of the Guido Reni site into a newly created dedicated fund managed by COIMA SGR, with CDP Real Asset retaining participation via the FIV – Fondo Investimenti per la Valorizzazione (Investment Fund for Enhancement).

The new investment vehicle is backed by leading Italian and international investors, underscoring Rome’s growing position as one of Europe’s most dynamic real estate markets. COIMA has entered into a partnership with Eagle Hills - the Abu Dhabi–based private real estate development and investment company founded by Mohamed Alabbar – for the redevelopment of the former barracks. COIMA participates in the venture through its COIMA ESG City Impact Fund – Italy’s largest national urban regeneration fund. The COIMA ESG City Impact Fund brings together a range of Italian institutional investors, including Cassa Forense, ENPAM, Inarcassa, Cassa dei Commercialisti, Intesa Sanpaolo, Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione Padova e Rovigo, Fondo Pensione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and Fideuram Vita.

Total planned investment in the redevelopment will reach approximately €400 million.

Situated in the cultural heart of the Flaminio district, home to internationally renowned landmarks including Zaha Hadid’s MAXXI, Renzo Piano’s Auditorium Parco della Musica, Pier Luigi Nervi’s Palazzetto dello Sport, and other iconic landmarks, the 5-hectare area comprises 23 former industrial buildings. The redevelopment envisions a vibrant mixed-use urban district integrating contemporary residential offerings, purpose-built student housing, hospitality, high-street retail, and community-anchored public spaces.

As part of the masterplan, a portion of the site will be allocated to the Municipality of Rome for the creation of the “Science Forest” Science Museum, an 18,000-square-metre cultural institution managed by the Municipality and partially financed through a €43 million contribution from the project’s fund. The museum will become a new scientific landmark for the city, further enriching the district’s cultural ecosystem.

Main points of interest close to the former Guido Reni barracks

This venture marks a significant expansion of Eagle Hills’ growing European portfolio. The company, operating across more than 14 countries, is known for developing mixed-use lifestyle communities, world-class hospitality assets, and integrated districts with long-term economic and social impact. The Rome project follows Eagle Hills’ ongoing regeneration of Venice’s historic Hotel Des Bains – in partnership with COIMA - reinforcing its commitment to shaping destination-driven developments that honour local heritage, enrich urban life, and contribute meaningfully to the cultural and economic landscape while cultivating integrated lifestyle communities. Globally, Eagle Hills focuses on master-planned environments that seamlessly integrate residential, hospitality, retail, tourism, and vibrant community, setting new benchmarks for sustainability, quality, and exceptional lifestyle experiences.

The Guido Reni project also reinforces the established collaboration between COIMA and CDP Real Asset SGR, already exemplified by the 2026 Winter Olympic Village in Milan, which will become Italy’s largest affordable student residence after the Games. Through its COIMA ESG City Impact Fund, Italy’s largest national urban regeneration vehicle, COIMA brings a wide base of institutional investors and decades of development and management expertise.

About COIMA

COIMA is a specialist in the investment, development and management of Italian real estate assets, focused on delivering an ESG impact. COIMA Holding controls a range of operating companies including COIMA SGR, an investment & asset management firm which manages over 40 real estate investment funds with more than €13 billion in investments; COIMA REM, a development and property management company which has dedicated 50 years developing and managing properties which now spans a total of over 5 million square metres; and COIMA HT which aims to enable the digitalization of physical spaces.

The COIMA ESG City Impact Fund is focused on the sustainable reuse of existing buildings, delivering positive social impact through urban regeneration. Projects backed by the fund include the 2026 Winter Olympics Athletes’ Village in Porta Romana, Milan, which will become Italy’s largest purpose-built student accommodation development after the Games.

About Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills, an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, is focused on creating mixed-use lifestyle communities, world-class hospitality assets, and flagship destinations with a global reach across the UAE, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Today, Eagle Hills owns and operates more than 35 luxury hotels and leads some of the largest mixed-use developments across 14 countries. The company has established itself as a key force in reviving, restoring, and creating iconic landmarks—shaping premier destinations across key international markets

At the core of Eagle Hills’ vision is a commitment to masterplanned developments that generate long-term, sustainable value while driving meaningful economic impact. Each project integrates residential, commercial, tourism, and hospitality components, with a strong emphasis on enhancing infrastructure and fostering vibrant, connected communities.

Contact

SEC Newgate UK

coima@secnewgate.co.uk