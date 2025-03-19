Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced a new partnership with Work AI leader Glean to become a fully integrated data source for the Glean platform. The partnership enables mutual customers to leverage high-quality backup data from Cohesity-protected workloads within Glean’s platform, further expanding enterprise knowledge and AI-driven insights.

“Organizations struggle to manage and extract value from vast, diverse, and distributed data sources. Cohesity is breaking down the silos, helping them manage and secure data, wherever it lives, and providing new ways to use that data,” said Dr. Craig Martell, chief AI officer, Cohesity. “We’ve broadened the utility of our platform to bring Cohesity backup data to other widely used AI tools and services, like the Glean’s Work AI platform. Cohesity protects hundreds of exabytes of the world’s data and many of our customers leverage Glean on a massive scale. By joining forces, we can deliver significant value to our mutual customers.”

The integration of Cohesity-protected data into the Glean platform is expected to be available for customers later this year and will unlock multiple benefits, including:

Broader data source access – extending Glean’s connector capabilities to cover a wide variety of data sources protected by Cohesity, such as files stored on virtual machines, physical hosts, and NAS devices. The expanded reach will provide limitless search for users, based on permissions, across an entire data estate, unbound by system or storage architecture.

– extending Glean’s connector capabilities to cover a wide variety of data sources protected by Cohesity, such as files stored on virtual machines, physical hosts, and NAS devices. The expanded reach will provide limitless search for users, based on permissions, across an entire data estate, unbound by system or storage architecture. Search across historical data – enabling users to explore beyond the current state of data to access past versions of documents, including deleted files and other previously inaccessible data. Historical snapshots will offer a unique advantage, particularly in compliance, forensic investigations, and data recovery efforts.

– enabling users to explore beyond the current state of data to access past versions of documents, including deleted files and other previously inaccessible data. Historical snapshots will offer a unique advantage, particularly in compliance, forensic investigations, and data recovery efforts. No performance impact or increased costs – querying against backup copies of production application data allows production applications to remain in use without any performance degradation. Direct access to Cohesity backup data also eliminates the need for additional extraction, loading, and transformation tools.

– querying against backup copies of production application data allows production applications to remain in use without any performance degradation. Direct access to Cohesity backup data also eliminates the need for additional extraction, loading, and transformation tools. File recovery and download – simplifying the search and download of current and historical backups directly from the Cohesity platform. If a document is inadvertently modified or deleted, users can pinpoint the precise version they need without relying on a manual retrieval process.

– simplifying the search and download of current and historical backups directly from the Cohesity platform. If a document is inadvertently modified or deleted, users can pinpoint the precise version they need without relying on a manual retrieval process. Granular access controls – allowing administrators to define who can search, access, and download data based on user role. Ensuring adherence to security policies and regulatory requirements will add another layer of security for protecting sensitive or confidential data.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 13,600 enterprise customers, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 and nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, the company’s solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices around the globe. To learn more, follow Cohesity on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

