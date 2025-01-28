Abu Dhabi, UAE- Cohesion Asset Management Limited (“Cohesion”) is delighted to announce a major new partnership with Apex Invest – Apex Group’s suite of capital raising, advisory, fund distribution and IR & marketing solutions.

Apex Invest will promote flagship Cohesion MK Best Ideas fund across its global network, where it is authorised to do so. Cohesion focuses on providing investors with access to a fund management team in one of the most exciting and dynamic equity markets in the world - India. The Indian growth story is undeniable, driven by powerful demographic tailwinds and an entrepreneurial spirit. These factors explain why so many investors and business leaders have identified India as a place where they want to allocate capital.

Through Cohesion MK Best Ideas, investors have access to the insights and experience of Madhu Kela and his team. Mr Kela is a high-profile fund manager whose opinions on the Indian market are highly sought after.

Since launch in August 2020, Cohesion’s flagship fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, has an enviable track record.

Commenting on the new partnership, Spike Hughes, Cohesion’s Founder & CEO said: “We are delighted to be working with one of the world’s leading fund service businesses. With more than $3tn assets under servicing, they have the scale and reach we were looking for. However, this partnership is about much more than just numbers. Peter Hughes and I have very similar views on what success should look like in fund management and that means investment excellence backed up with world-class service and administration.”

Peter Hughes, Apex Group’s Founder and CEO said: “We are extremely pleased to partner with Cohesion. Spike has a strong team of seasoned professionals. We are proud to promote the Cohesion MK Best Ideas fund in jurisdictions where we have authorisation to do so.”