Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cognita Middle East, the regional hub of the global schools group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ROSHN Group, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, to develop world-class educational facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed during Cityscape Global 2025 in Riyadh. This strategic partnership underscores ROSHN Group’s commitment to diversifying its portfolio and advancing its long-term growth and expansion strategy across key verticals.

Under the MoU, the Parties intend to collaborate on the development of Build-to-Suit Private Schools that will be operated by Cognita Middle East. Together, they aim to create an innovative educational environment that aligns with the Kingdom’s ambitions to provide exceptional learning experiences and attract global education brands to the region.

David Baldwin, CEO, Cognita Middle East said: “We are delighted to collaborate with ROSHN Group on this exciting project. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and community development make this an ideal partnership. Together, we aim to broaden access to high-quality education and deliver an outstanding educational experience that empowers students to reach their full potential and prepares them to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

As one of the world's leading schools groups, Cognita has a global network of over 100 schools across 21 countries, supporting 100,000 students and more than 21,000 staff. Cognita Middle East operates 14 schools across the region including Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Repton Family of Schools and Kings College Riyadh to name a few.

Further details about the project will be announced in due course.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 21,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of 100,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham College Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar.

For more information about Cognita please visit: www.cognita.com