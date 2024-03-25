Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – ThinkYoung and Boeing [NYSE: BA] are set to host the ThinkYoung Coding School in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 20-21 and April 27-28 this year.

Designed for students aged 12-17, the ThinkYoung Coding School in Tanzania will offer free-of-charge computer programming lessons led by subject matter experts. The interactive curriculum will include a diverse range of activities, such as robotics, drones, and aviation workshops.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said: "The STEM programs co-organized by ThinkYoung and Boeing in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda have achieved remarkable results. We are delighted to build on this success and expand the Coding School to Tanzania and other African countries this year."

Over the past eight years, ThinkYoung and Boeing have successfully trained over 1,400 teenagers, with 60% of participants being girls. Coding schools bridge the gap in digital skills and empower the youth to thrive in the digital economy.

Andrea Gerosa, the founder of ThinkYoung, said: "After running education programs worldwide for 14 years, it's crucial to introduce the ThinkYoung Coding School to Tanzania. We want to ensure that the youth have the skills they need to be part of the digital economy. With Boeing's partnership, we're dedicated to making education more inclusive and providing equal opportunities to everyone."

Tanzania's digital landscape is rapidly evolving. According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), the internet subscription demonstrates an average annual growth rate of 17% over the past five years, having reached 34 million internet subscribers in June 2023. By providing internet connectivity to its young population and promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, Tanzania is investing in its growing digital economy and creating new opportunities for businesses and individuals.

To apply for the ThinkYoung Coding School in Tanzania please visit: www.codingsummerschool.com

About ThinkYoung

ThinkYoung is the ﬁrst think tank that focuses on young people. It was founded in 2009 and has expanded to have oﬃces in Brussels, Geneva, Hong Kong, and Nairobi. It is a non-profit organization, with the aim of making the world a better place for young people. ThinkYoung conducts studies and surveys, makes advocacy campaigns, writes policy proposals, and develops education programs. ThinkYoung programs have reached over 800,000 young people. More details: www.thinkyoung.eu

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Boeing’s heritage in Africa dates back 75 years. With more than 60 airline customers operating about 500 Boeing airplanes in Africa, Boeing represents 70% of the airplane market currently in service across the continent. More details: www.boeing.com.

Media Contacts

Daria Savinkina

ThinkYoung Communications impact@thinkyoung.eu

Evgeniia Teterina

Boeing Communications evgeniia.teterina@boeing.com