Muscat, Oman: Aspiring tech whizzes from across Oman can now register for Code with Vodafone, targeting young minds ages 10-13 across the Sultanate with the aim of enabling the rise of the coder generation. The initiative has been designed and executed in partnership between Vodafone Oman and Code Academy, a training institute that specialises in delivering IT and trending technology programmes.

Code with Vodafone is the one of several socially impactful digital initiatives on the company’s horizon. In collaboration with its strategic partners, Vodafone aims to harness technology to bring together individuals, organisations and entities as one, enabling growth and development beyond the telecom industry in Oman.

Sayyid Fahad Abdul Aziz Saud Al-Busaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Oman, said: “Code with Vodafone, in partnership with Code Academy, has been formulated to bridge the technical knowledge gap between school and higher education, with longer-term aspirations to build the foundation for the creation of a new vocational career path. Our determination to offer value in Oman is not only restricted to our customers, who benefit from our market-leading products and services – we want to work together with multiple partners to bring about positive change across all sectors of society.”

Catalysed by the latest coding capabilities, Code with Vodafone will offer in-person and online courses to talented young people in problem-solving, programming, cyber security and emerging technologies such as data science and AI in addition to soft skills and innovation. The programme will consist of two phases, a three-week ‘boot camp’, and a one-year online program which will include bi-monthly sessions on coding and will run until July 2024. Vodafone will also provide soft-skill development opportunities and guest speakers for the students. Youth looking to unlock new coding horizons are invited to register for the bootcamp through the Vodafone website until July 27th 2023.

The initiative draws upon Code Academy’s wider curriculum, Future Tech, which comprises three age-based stages educating students from Grades 1-12. It is the brainchild of a group of specialists from the academic and industry sectors that aims to discover the talents of school students, develop their skills and deepen their passion for technology.

Describing the program’s birth, Dr. Mohammed Al-Badawi, Code Academy CEO said, “It is an outcome of more than two years of preparation and development; including reviewing the current education curricula, studying similar programs regionally and internationally, investigating local society needs and global trends in the IT field, and securing the necessary approvals from the concerned governmental bodies.”

He added, “The program does not only provide the knowledge and technical skill, it also includes modules for improving several characteristics of the child’s personality in the problem-solving and critical thinking, communications and presentation, team-work and time management. It is indeed preparing the school-aged students for the post-school studies in the universities and professional institutions.”

Vodafone Oman is dedicating its resources, talents and expertise to design and create opportunities that will digitally empower Omanis to reach their potential. The Company’s socially-impactful initiatives will continue to build on Vodafone’s commitment to Oman, underpinned by a drive to create opportunities for growth and value-generation in line with the nation’s Vision 2040.

For more information on Code with Vodafone and to register, please visit https://www.vodafone.om/codewithvodafone

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalized value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries. All details can be found on www.vodafone.om

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

Our partner Code Academy, on the other hand, is a digital upskilling academy since 2016, it employs its founders’ 100+ years-experience in the fields of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and the 4IR technologies. Their activities include but not limited to; information technology specialized trainings, digitalization and 4IR consultancy, the education system support & curriculum revision, and educating the society with trending aspects in the IT field such as spreading the programming among the youth-generations throughout the camps and competitions organization. Indeed, during the short history, Code Academy timeline is enriched with tenth of specialised training courses in Programming and Development, 4IR emerging technologies, and Data Science & Big Data analysis.

