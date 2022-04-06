Dubai, UAE: Gulf Coca-Cola Beverages – Coca-Cola’s Bottlers in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman – announced they have been certified as a Great Place to Work® in all four countries, in its first attempt, with the UAE placed in the top 15% of large companies for the 2021-22 rankings.

Ranking 17th on the list the UAE entity, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company (CCABC) was one of 125 organizations in UAE, seven in Bahrain, 23 in Qatar and four in Oman to be certified. The certification was received after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East, and results were based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Mohamed Akeel, CEO of CCABC said: “2021 is the first year that CCABC has applied to be certified as a Great Place to Work, and we are extremely proud to get listed across the four markets we operate in and to be among the top 20 best places to work is a proud moment for us all. This certification is a testament to the great work we are doing in the Middle East. We value a workplace culture that is not only diverse and inclusive but allows everyone to thrive, everywhere we do business.”

The Coca-Cola Company places people at the center of everything it does, from employees to its business and the communities it serves. In valuing diversity, equity and inclusion for more than 700,000 people working at Coca-Cola and its bottling partners worldwide, it has championed a diverse workforce that empowers employees.

About Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company

Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages is the Bottler (CCABC) for Coca-Cola in the United Arab Emirates and forms part of Gulf Coca-Cola Beverages, a consortium of the 4 Coca-Cola Bottlers in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. CCABC has a plant in Al Ain and distribution centers across UAE to manufacture and distribute Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Arwa Water, Smart Water and Schweppes. They are also the distributors for Monster Energy and Costa Coffee retail products.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Middle East. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.