Limited-edition flavor released alongside League of Legends In-Game Missions and Emotes

Immersive Gaming activation across Virgin Megastores in the UAE

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Coca-Cola® has launched a new limited-edition flavor from Coca-Cola® Creations in collaboration with Riot Games, the publisher and developer of League of Legends. Coca-Cola® Ultimate Zero Sugar will celebrate every player’s journey - whether it's their first time on the Rift or on the Finals stage at Worlds in pursuit of the Summoner's Cup.

Coca-Cola® Ultimate Zero Sugar is the first collaboration with a gaming company on a Coca-Cola® flavor, bringing together teams from Riot Games and Coca-Cola® to co-create a flavor that will give players an exhilarating taste as they queue up for a game. Accompanying the product’s release, in-game and digital experiences will bring the excitement of the Coca-Cola® Ultimate Zero Sugar collaboration to players across the globe.

"We are very happy to bring this unique partnership to the UAE. League of Legends has a dedicated following in the UAE and across the region and through this collaboration, we look forward to elevating the gaming experience even further. Plus, we have a cool, new beverage that we’re confident our gamers will enjoy while they discover new in-game experiences and missions,” said Tarun Sabhlok, Marketing Director, Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company.

To bring a flavor of this unique gaming experience, Coca-Cola® had planned an exciting activation at Virgin Megastores across the UAE where gamers could come and experience League of Legends first-hand along with the new Coca-Cola® Ultimate Zero Sugar. These immersive gaming activations aimed to bring gaming fans together. The activations took place at Mall of Emirates on 22 June and at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi on 30 June.

“We’re excited for players to taste the new flavor, a unique and bespoke collaboration with Coca-Cola, a globally recognized brand loved by millions,” said David Mulhall, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Riot Games. “They share many of the player-focused values we have at Riot, and we are honored to be the first gaming collaboration for Coca-Cola Creations.”

League of Legends players can also unlock limited edition Ultimate emotes in-game through a series of missions. Players will be transported to the Coca-Cola® Creations Hub, the home for unique Coca-Cola® Creations digital experiences, by scanning the QR code on a Coca-Cola® Ultimate Zero Sugar bottle or can.

Coca-Cola® Ultimate Zero Sugar fuses the two iconic brands with striking packaging design that features black and various shades of gold. The familiar Coca-Cola® Creations logo is also complemented by a bespoke ‘Ultimate’ crest and energized with a magical blue Hextech glow. The design showcases a unique expression of the recognizable Coca-Cola® Spencerian Script font, inspired by the Nexus Crystals in League of Legends.

Coca-Cola® Ultimate Zero Sugar is available across key retail outlets in the UAE for a limited period.

Join the conversation using #CocaColaUltimate #CocaColaCreations

-Ends-

About Coca-Cola Middle East

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries.

The Coca-Cola Company Middle East operation spans across 12 markets including 6 GCC countries, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Yemen. With 23 bottling plants across the region, our portfolio includes nearly 20 sparkling soft drink brands including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Thums Up, QJ, Canada Dry and Schweppes; our hydration and juice brands include arwa, crystal, Al Waha, dasani minera, safia, minute maid, cappy, fuze tea and glaceau smartwater.

Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference and we’re constantly transforming our portfolio to bring innovative new products with something for everyone. We also seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through our sustainability initiatives - from water replenishment to waste management, recycling to women empowerment initiatives while we continue to create a rewarding ecosystem for our employees, partners, consumers and customers.

For more information, visit us at Coca-Cola Middle East

About League of Legends

Released in 2009, League of Legends is Riot Games' debut title and one of the most-played competitive games in the world, engaging millions of players daily in 20+ officially-supported languages. A mainstay of the MOBA genre, in League, two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy each other's base in a game that blends the speed, strategy, and intensity of an RTS with immersive RPG elements.

League continues to evolve year over year in gameplay and storytelling, delivering fresh new experiences like K/DA, immersive stories like Star Guardian and Spirit Blossom, and technical balance changes to ensure competitive integrity. As the basis for the Runeterra universe, League champions have been featured in music, comic books, spinoff games, collectible figurines, board games, TV series, and more. The annual League of Legends World Championship is the most widely viewed esport tournament, and is among the largest and most popular sporting events in the world.

Visit leagueoflegends.com for more information and follow @leagueoflegends on social media.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.”

For Media Enquiries

Courtnie Peart

H+K Strategies

Courtnie.Peart@hkstrategies.com