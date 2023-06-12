Dubai, Riyadh, Cairo, Beirut and Kuwait City: CNNB Solutions has announced it will now operate under the new name, Uplo, with immediate effect. As the business enters an ambitious new phase of growth across all departments and territories, the board of directors wanted to reflect a more inclusive name, beyond its founding team of Charbel Nasr (‘CN’) and Nicolas Bruylants (‘NB’). After consultation with internal team members and external brand consultants, the name Uplo was selected.

With a team of more than 30 people spread across multiple markets including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Kuwait, Uplo aims to double its team over the next 18 months, as it signs new partnerships and continues to fill its already impressive portfolio of international and regional brands. Uplo will expand into new sectors such as fashion and footwear, while also adding further e-sellers in its distribution network.

Speaking about the company’s new brand name and design, Uplo co-founder and Chief Vision Officer Nicolas Bruylants said, “Our purpose from day one was to help partner brands supercharge their online sales and offer solutions that reduce the stress of online retail management. We’re investing in talent across the Middle East and constantly developing the best proprietary technology and processes to help our partners thrive across the region. The new brand Uplo reflects our ambitious plans and aligned vision for the future as a one-stop solution for online retail management.”

The rebrand includes a fresh new company identity, vision, mission and more comprehensively defined brand values. Visually, the new Uplo brand includes full design incorporating logo development, palette, fonts, website, internal and external materials and collateral.

Uplo continues to support regional job creation and over the coming months will be hiring for a variety of roles including import and export logistics specialists, fashion brand managers, data analysts, full stack developers and legal team members. To find out more about these roles and more, visit uplo.io.

About Uplo

Uplo is the business behind successful brands, delivering excellence in online retail management. With offices and customer support centres in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Kuwait, Uplo is MENA’s number one provider of proven and innovative ecommerce, e-distribution and direct to consumer solutions, empowering some of the world’s leading businesses and upcoming brands for the future of retail. Working collaboratively with partners, Uplo builds win-win relationships that deliver excellent results and drive sales.