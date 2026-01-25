Following the success last November of its inaugural event, Global Perspectives: On Africa, CNN will hold the second full edition of its new events franchise in Doha, Qatar, on 20 April 2026.

CNN will convene dignitaries, political and business leaders, and visionaries for Global Perspectives: In Doha to discuss pressing issues around geopolitics, technology, media and culture. On-stage conversations will be led by CNN journalists, with editorial content and news-making interviews from the event running across CNN platforms.

In bringing the event to Doha, CNN’s host partner is Media City Qatar, building on an established relationship following CNN’s decision to launch a new operation in Qatar last year as part of the network’s broader global and regional content strategy.

“Media City Qatar is delighted to host Global Perspectives: In Doha, reflecting Qatar’s continued role as a bridge between the East and the West, uniting ideas and audiences that shape global conversations,” said His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman, Media City Qatar. “This event marks yet a new milestone in our journey with CNN, reinforcing the central role of collaboration and shared perspectives in delivering ‘Where Next is Made’ for Media City Qatar and the regions shaping these discussions.”

Ellana Lee, Group SVP, GM APAC, & Global Head of Productions at CNN, said: “Global Perspectives is an important new franchise for CNN, and an exciting platform from which we can explore many different subjects in different ways. Our inaugural summit in November was a fascinating blend of conversations and insights into Africa’s role in a changing world. This time around we’ll be using the prism of the Gulf and the Middle East to get into a range of topics of importance and relevance to the region and beyond.”

“As a go-to news source for people who want to hear from leaders and visionaries, CNN is excited to expand our presence in the events space under the Global Perspectives brand,” said Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “We look forward to working with our host partner Media City Qatar, utilizing their excellent facilities, infrastructure and network to bring this event to life.”

Expanding its events franchise by holding Global Perspectives: In Doha builds on CNN’s long-standing presence in the Middle East and Gulf, which includes a network of bureaus; CNN Arabic, the largest international Arabic language digital news service; a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, home of the daily broadcast of Connect the World with Becky Anderson; and CNN Creators which launched in October 2025 from the new CNN facility based at Media City Qatar.

More details on the speakers, program and location for the event will follow in due course. People can register their interest in attending. Global Perspectives was also present at the World Economic Forum in Davos in partnership with Uber, with further instalments of the events franchise to be announced for 2026.

About CNN

CNN is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people around the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN is also the #1 online news destination, reaching more than 140 million people around the world every month. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. Audiences can experience the CNN offering through its All Access subscription, a centralized place with live channels, on-demand video, new releases and library content from CNN Originals, along with articles. The direct-to-consumer subscription offering is available across web, mobile and connected TV apps. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels via Pay TV. You can also stream a library of CNN Originals content on HBO Max, discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Media City Qatar

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

