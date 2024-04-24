After entering the UAE landscape as the region’s first-of-its-kind studio offering elite coaching, expert fitting and club-building in 2022, Club Lab Golf has just announced its expansion into premium at-home golf simulators due to growing demand. Leveraging the convergence of consumer demand, affordability, and technological prowess, Club Lab Golf is presenting state-of-the-art technology and personalised services tailored for residential purposes. From basements to standalone rooms, Club Lab Golf is equipped to transform residences into golfing sanctuaries, eradicating the limitations of weather, seasonality, and tee time availability. More than just a product, the facility’s at-home solution epitomises convenience, allowing golf enthusiasts to elevate their game conveniently within the comfort of their own homes. With prices starting from $45,000, Club Lab Golf delivers a premium yet accessible pathway to golfing excellence, solidifying its position as the forefront innovator in the region’s golfing landscape.

Recognising the global trend of at-home golf simulators reflected in Dubai’s demand, Club Lab Golf is committed to providing an extension to its premium service and cutting-edge technology that has made its indoor facility in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) a renowned destination for golf enthusiasts. "At Club Lab Golf, we believe in delivering more than just a product; we offer a comprehensive solution tailored to each customer's unique preferences and requirements," said Reg van Rooyen, Co-Founder of Club Lab Golf. "We understand that customers desire the same bespoke approach towards golf in their homes as they experience in our facility, where one-on-one personalised solutions are paramount. That’s why we’re excited to extend our commitment to excellence by delivering unparalleled attention to detail and access to cutting-edge technology in at-home services."

Club Lab Golf's at-home offerings boast premium equipment, including Foresight Sports, BenQ, and Epson 4K projectors, ensuring an immersive and lifelike golfing experience within the confines of one’s residence. With a custom turnkey solution, clients can expect their ready-built room to be completed within 10 to 14 days, equipped with access to 26 complimentary golf courses. Taking a comprehensive approach, Club Lab Golf also offers oversight of every aspect from construction and flooring to simulator installation, guaranteeing a seamless setup process for customers. Moreover, Club Lab Golf goes above and beyond by offering routine servicing once a year, readily available software updates, and access to skilled technicians for on-call and on-ground assistance.

"Our expansion into the residential market is a natural progression for Club Lab Golf as we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers," added Rohan Mehta, Co-Founder of Club Lab Golf. "Our goal is to elevate the golfing experience by providing unparalleled services, whether at our flagship studio or in the comfort of our customers' homes."

Following its expansion into at-home services, Club Lab Golf has experienced significant corporate growth, with a 50% increase in revenue month-over-month. This growth is set to rise, with burgeoning demand for at-home golfing simulators, driven by factors such as affordability, convenience, environmental sustainability, improved game, variety and challenge, as well as social activity.

As Club Lab Golf pioneers growth and innovation, it remains committed to redefining golf culture in the UAE. Recognising the rising demand for at-home golf simulators early on, it emerges as an industry leader bridging a gap in the market with unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge technology, and personalised service. By seamlessly integrating premium equipment and meticulous attention to detail, Club Lab Golf is revolutionising home golfing experiences. Positioned as the ultimate destination for quality and convenience, Club Lab Golf is set on shaping the future of golfing across the Middle East.

About Club Lab Golf

Club Lab Golf is the first state-of-the-art fitting and club building studio in the Middle East. By combining elite fitting technology, the best indoor launch monitors and experienced PGA Professionals, Club Lab Golf is set to transform the way the sport is coached, played and practiced in the UAE. Co-Founded by Reg van Rooyen and Rohan Mehta, CLub Lab Golf is on a mission to give amateurs and golfers of all skill levels a platform to come together to share their love for the sport and push themselves to play their best golf. The flagship studio located at Jumeirah Lake Towers, offers a combination of latest golfing technology and experienced PGA Professionals to make Club Lab Golf a one-stop destination for all golfing needs. More information can be found on the official website:https://clublabgolf.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clublab/