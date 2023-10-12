Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Cloudtaktiks announces its strategic partnership with Techbiz Infotech, a market-leading integrated solution provider in East Africa. This collaboration aims to empower businesses in Kenya with cutting-edge SAP Business One managed cloud solutions, revolutionizing their operations and fueling growth in the region.

Cloudtaktiks has a strong reputation for delivering innovative cloud solutions that enhance business efficiency, scalability, and agility. Their expertise in SAP Business One managed cloud services, combined with Techbiz Infotech's extensive experience and market presence in East Africa, creates an exciting opportunity to deliver world-class solutions to clients in Kenya.

Mr. Wassim Hassanieh, CEO of Cloudtaktiks, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to partner with Techbiz Infotech, a company with an outstanding track record in East Africa. Together, we will bring outstanding and affordable SAP Business One managed cloud solutions to businesses in Kenya."

“Since the world is moving to cloud it’s important, we partner with a very reliable cloud provider. High speeds & 100% uptime is essential for our clients. Most of who run their real-time critical processes through the systems” added Mr. Faraj Mansur, Co-Founder and Board member of Techbiz Infotech.

The partnership between Cloudtaktiks and Techbiz Infotech represents a significant step forward in enhancing the digital infrastructure and capabilities of businesses in Kenya. This strategic collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction.

About Cloudtaktiks: Cloudtaktiks is a leading cloud solutions provider specializing in SAP Business One managed cloud services, delivering scalable and efficient cloud solutions to businesses worldwide.

About Techbiz Infotech: Techbiz Infotech is a prominent integrated solution provider in East Africa, offering a comprehensive range of IT solutions and services to businesses across various industries.