Grand Junction, CO: Cloudrise Inc., a technology-enabled services firm focused on data protection, cloud security, and privacy, continues to make waves with a flurry of exciting news to kick-off 2022.

Cloudrise is pleased to announce the acquisition of CyberOrchard, an information security managed service organization located in the United Kingdom. Cloudrise CEO, Rob Eggebrecht, shared his thoughts: “The merger of the two companies brings a breadth of knowledge and expertise to Cloudrise, paving the way to expand our portfolio of data protection services to the global market.”

As part of the acquisition, Jason Bird, CyberOrchard’s Founder and CEO, has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Cloudrise. Bird has over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, managed services, data governance, and privacy. “Data protection is becoming more complex every day, and at Cloudrise we believe collaboration is the path to better protection for our customers. We are partnering with the strongest data-centric technology companies to bring innovative solutions to our customers, such as Netskope, AWS, Digital Guardian, Microsoft, OneTrust, Varonis, BigID, and Veritas, just to name a few,” said Bird.

This news comes just a week after Netskope named Cloudrise as their Global Services Partner of the Year. “This achievement illustrates Cloudrise’s commitment to delivering innovative service offerings to customers worldwide,” said Joe Infantino, Chief Operating Officer at Cloudrise.

Additionally, Cloudrise is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cloudrise to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category for 2022. Winners are recognized for helping end users increase efficiency, simplify solutions, and maximize their return on investment.

Cloudrise is taking 2022 by storm and encourages its followers to stay tuned for future announcements.

-Ends-

About Cloudrise

Cloudrise is a technology-enabled services firm, specializing in delivering data-centric services customized to meet organizations’ business needs. Drawing from 20+ years of experience in the field, they have tailored their services to be focused on securing organizations’ data wherever it resides. Cloudrise knows how to identify gaps, build and optimize controls and integrations across the enterprise, and deploy data-centric technologies across multiple industries, geographies and organizational sizes – all with the expertise to navigate an ever-changing data compliance and regulatory landscape. Cloudrise can be found at Cloudrise.com or on LinkedIn.

About CyberOrchard

UK-based CyberOrchard is an information security managed services organization, home to experts with over 20 years of data security experience. Whether the risk to organizations' data lives in transit on the network, at rest in storage, or in use at an endpoint, CyberOrchard provides the necessary data security bundled service offerings, consultancy and managed services to significantly reduce organizations' risk of data loss. CyberOrchard can be found at cyberorchard.com or on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Jodi Lewis

sales@cloudrise.com

Company Website

https://cloudrise.com/