Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:– Cloud Spaces, the UAE’s leading flexible workspace brand, is proud to announce that it is hosting a unique and engaging sustainability-themed event on Wednesday, March 6 on the outdoor terrace of Cloud Spaces The Mall , WTC.

Created to foster a sense of environmental responsibility within the UAE’s growing business community, and provide Cloud Spaces members and local creatives with new ideas about how they can live and work more sustainably, the vibrant event will feature a mix of thought-provoking talks and networking opportunities.

Uniting eco-conscious professionals and business owners in one inspiring space, guests will be provided with tips and tricks about how to style thrift-shop buys, while the panel discussion invites them to learn from ethical local brands who are driving forward sustainability within the region.

Amongst the lineup of inspiring speakers is Nadia Al Shimmari, founder of homegrown, online secondhand clothing store Hello&GoodBuy. She will discuss the devastating environmental impact of the fashion industry, the benefits of buying preloved items, and how consumers can indulge their love for shopping with a conscience.

Meanwhile, Hero Go, the homegrown food delivery service that minimises food waste by rescuing 'ugly' or imperfect fruits and vegetables, will be represented by Founder Daniel Solomon. He will touch on how start-ups can address issues such as food waste, and promote sustainability and responsible consumption amongst communities.

Finally, Professor Sherin Farouk of Abu Dhabi University will speak about her role as head of the institution’s Sustainability Club, and how establishments can embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable management practices.

Following the talks, guests will be invited to engage in Q&A sessions with each of the speakers, and mingle and network with other successful and like-minded local creatives and business owners. Providing a lasting memory of their time at Sustainability Talks, each participant will walk away with a customized goodie bag filled with items that promote green and conscious living.

Malak Smejkalova, General Manager of Cloud Spaces, said: “Here at Cloud Spaces, we are dedicated to furthering the UAE’s sustainability goals, embracing the ethos of the Year of Sustainability and preserving the environment for future generations. With this in mind, we decided to host a special event featuring talks from some of the UAE’s most environmentally conscious business leaders. All our featured speakers are doing great things to champion sustainability, and they are filled with inspiring insights and advice. Promising to be a thought-provoking and eye-opening gathering, we are sure that all our guests at ‘Sustainability Talks’ will walk away filled with fresh motivation to make sustainable changes, and initiate action in their communities.”

Sustainability Talks is the latest event in the coworking brand’s continuous programme of community events and workshops. It will take place on Wednesday, March 6, from 4pm to 6pm on the outdoor terrace of Cloud Spaces WTC Mall.

To find out more about the comfortable and functional coworking zones, private and semi-private offices, meeting rooms, state-of-the-art facilities and creative spaces at Cloud Spaces, please visit https://www.cloudspaces.ae/.

Featured panelists are:

Hello&GoodBuy : Instagram.com/helloandgoodbuy.uae/?hl=en

HeroGo: herogo.ae

Abu Dhabi University: adu.ac.ae

To RSVP to the event, please click here: https://sustainability-talks.event.useguestlist.com/

