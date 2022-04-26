Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cloud Box Technologies (CBT), an IT services specialist in the UAE, has announced the achievement of becoming a prestigious Titanium Solution Provider within the Dell Technologies Partner Program. CBT is an upward evolving organization with extensive understanding of the technology landscape and best practices followed regionally and globally. To reach this top tier level, CBT demonstrated inherent high level of sales, pre-sales and implementation capabilities.

The CBT and DELL partnership stands witness to the company’s alignment and focus on Dell Technologies business objectives and the brand’s forward strategy. With deep focus on the Enterprise segment, CBT aims to be the leading SI for DELL.

Speaking on this, Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director, Cloud Box Technologies said, “We truly believe that strengthening our partnerships is what drives us to continuously build on our strengths. Constant improvement is the order of the day, and this enables us to be ahead of the curve across the board. We will continue to enhance our value addition to maximize client satisfaction and collaborate with them on technology initiatives. Parallelly, we are increasing our technical and consultative capabilities to cater to the varied and dynamic needs of the regional market. This achievement is also a testimony of the commitment by Dell Technologies towards building an exceptional partner experience.”

CBT has internally allocated additional investments within core business areas with an objective of partnering with existing and new customers on their digital transformation journeys. The company has also broadened its alliances to widen its portfolio and remains focused on major verticals of Health, Education, Retail, Medium Enterprise and Power accounts.

-Ends-

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies is a premier IT services specialist in the Middle East having its headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration and Professional Services. CBT offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective services to its customers and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services.

CBT has also made investments in Network Operation Centres (NOC) in Dubai and India as a part of its managed services. Its team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals.

For further information, please visit http://cloudboxtechnologies.com/

For press related enquiries, please contact:

Michelle Silva, OAK Consulting, Email: michelle@oakconsulting.biz