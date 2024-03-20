Global law firm Clifford Chance has advised the joint lead managers on two issuances by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector ("ICD") under its Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

The first issuance, comprising US$100 million trust certificates due 2028 completed on 21 December 2023 and is admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. The second issuance, comprising US$500 million trust certificates due 2029 completed on 14 February 2024 and is admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin as well as on Nasdaq Dubai. Both series of trust certificates were issued in accordance with Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The issuances mark the ICD's return to the capital markets since their last issuance in October 2020.

The ICD is a multilateral organisation and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of Shariah. The ICD also provides advice to governments and private organisations to encourage the establishment, expansion, and modernisation of private enterprises.

Clifford Chance's team comprised partner and Head of Middle East Capital Markets, Stuart Ure (Dubai), Alekhya Prakash (Counsel, Dubai) and Nabeela Afifi (Trainee Solicitor, Dubai).

