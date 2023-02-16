Specialty clinics to extend operational hours from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. in addition to the day clinic timings, as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to enhance patient experience and deliver world-class, complex care to the UAE and wider region

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with its vision to make world-class healthcare accessible to everyone, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, announced the launch of its evening clinics that will extend operational hours from 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This announcement underscores the hospital’s commitment to be agile and prioritize healthcare needs of the local communities at their convenience.

The evening clinics will be open in addition to the existing day clinics that are operational from Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and on Friday between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Patients needing care across various specializations such as primary care, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and allergy & immunology will continue to receive uninterrupted care at their convenience during the Holy Month.

Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “We recognize that many in our communities observe fasting and spend quality time with loved ones during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is proud to be part of the community and is committed to serving the needs of our patients, so they can continue to prioritize their health, and access our world-class services, while observing the special events planned during the month.”

For more information or to book an appointment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, call 800 8 CCAD (2223) visit https://www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae/en/institutes-and-specialties/medical-subspecialties-institute/pages/ramadan-clinic-hours.aspx, or download the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Patient Portal App.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an integral part of Mubadala Health, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurological, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, and Clinical & Nursing. In all, more than 40 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The facilities at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi combine state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards. The hospital is a 394 (expandable to 490) bed facility, with five clinical floors, three diagnostic and treatment levels, and 13 floors of critical and acute inpatient units. It is a physician-led medical facility served by North American/European Board Certified (or equivalent) physicians. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care, reducing their need to travel abroad for treatment.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – Al Ain began offering select medical services in December 2017. The facility is located on the Tawam Hospital Campus in Al Ain.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

