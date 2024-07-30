AI-assisted screening serves over 2000 patients since January 2024

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been at the forefront of medical advancements in cancer care in the UAE, integrating AI across various care programs.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group and a leader in healthcare advancements and innovations in the UAE, has reached a major milestone as the largest center for AI- assisted colonoscopy in the UAE. This advancement underscores the hospital’s commitment to integrating state-of-the-art technologies into medical practices to enhance patient outcomes.

The Colorectal Cancer Screening Program at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi offers an innovative and advanced screening program to the community. With six AI-assisted colonoscopy units, the hospital has served over 2000 colorectal cancer patients since January 2024. The state-of-the-art AI technology employed at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi assists physicians in detecting and diagnosing colorectal conditions with enhanced accuracy and efficiency. The AI system provides real-time analysis during colonoscopies, which helps in identifying polyps and other abnormalities that might be missed by the human eye, facilitating timely intervention and personalized treatment plans tailored to individual patient needs.

Dr. Ammar Kheir, Staff Physician in Gastroenterology at the Digestive Disease Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasized the critical impact of missed opportunities in cancer care, stating, "A significant proportion of cancer cases can be attributed to missed opportunities, commonly referred to as interval cancer. This occurs when a patient undergoes a colonoscopy, yet the colon is not thoroughly examined or polyps, the precursors to cancer, are overlooked. Typically, a polyp can remain undetected for eight to ten years before progressing into cancer."

Colorectal cancer remains a significant health concern in the UAE, with statistics showing it as the most common cancer among men and the third most common among women. It is also the leading cause for cancer-related deaths mainly due to delayed detection and failure of prevention, this statistic was confirmed through data available from The Ministry of Health and Prevention. Despite its prevalence, colorectal cancer is highly preventable through early detection. Recognizing this urgent need, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi places emphasis on early screening to combat the disease as symptoms of colorectal cancer don’t appear until later stages of the disease. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has also recommended all men and women over the age of 40 to get routine colorectal cancer screening.

The benefits of AI-assisted colonoscopy in colorectal cancer screening are manifold. It streamlines the screening process by analyzing vast amounts of data swiftly and accurately, leading to faster results delivery and reduced instances of incorrect results as well. By minimizing unnecessary follow-ups and procedures, the technology not only alleviates patient anxiety but also reduces the risk of cancer progression, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Reflecting on advancements in colonoscopy techniques, Dr. Kheir highlighted the unique contribution of AI integration, saying, "The integration of artificial intelligence into our colonoscopy practices marks a transformative step in our ongoing efforts to provide the highest standard of care. While various interventions have been attempted in colonoscopy procedures, the integration of AI stands out as the most promising advancement in recent times. Our ability to detect and address colon issues early on is crucial, and AI is proving to be an invaluable tool in this regard. Systematic reviews, representing the highest quality of research, have consistently demonstrated the efficacy of AI in improving detection rates and patient outcomes."

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been at the forefront of medical advancements and has included the integration of AI across various cancer modalities. The hospital’s AI colonoscopy program not only sets a new benchmark in the region but also aligns with the UAE’s vision to adopt AI in improving the healthcare sector. With its groundbreaking initiatives and multidisciplinary approach to complex care, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to redefine standards of healthcare excellence.

