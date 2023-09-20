Hospital’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, Neurological Institute and Ophthalmology Institute emerge as top specialties to receive highest number of patients from global markets

The hospital’s commitment to bring world-class care closer to home aligns with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s vision to position the emirate as an innovation hub for life sciences

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of M42 network, continues to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global healthcare hub, with its International Patient Services recording 20 percent increase in patient volume during the first half of 2023 compared to H1 2022. The hospital treated a total number of 1,057 international patients in H1 2023, who largely traveled from five key markets namely, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman and Bahrain.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has earned a prestigious reputation for its world-class medical services, making it a preferred choice for patients across the globe. The hospital's advanced technologies, and unique programs, including those available at the multiorgan Transplant Center, are major contributors to its distinction. Among various specialties, Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute’s services, including cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology have been the most requested services by international patients.

Dr. Mubarak Al Darmaki, Chief Administrative Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, expressed his confidence in the hospital's ability to continue delivering the best medical outcomes and serve patients from across the world. He said, “Through our International Patient Services, we offer state-of-the-art amenities and specialized expertise to provide exceptional care for patients with diverse complex needs, treating them like family. Our comprehensive and innovative solutions solidify our reputation as a renowned medical hub serving patients from around the world, which we aim to further solidify by establishing strategic regional and global partnerships. The growth we have been witnessing is a reaffirmation of our robust roadmap and underscores our commitment to drive the future of the healthcare sector in alignment with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and position the emirate as an innovation hub for life sciences.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's International Patient Services provides a seamless and comfortable experience for patients seeking world-class medical care across various specializations, close to home. It offers comprehensive coordination and guidance throughout the patient’s journey, with a dedicated coordinator serving as the main point of contact. Services provided include appointment scheduling, travel support, medical records coordination, cost estimation and payment facilitation, hospital admission support, critical care transfers and even concierge services for comfort and convenience.

