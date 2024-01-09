The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi recently designated Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence for adult cardiac surgery for providing a range of high-quality integrated cardiac surgery and structural heart disease interventions

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, recently achieved another medical milestone as a leader in world-class cardiac care by saving the life of a young patient suffering from aortic valve stenosis. This accomplishment highlights the hospital’s comprehensive cardiac surgery program and strengthens its position as a Centre of Excellence for adult cardiac surgery, an accolade conferred by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Upon arrival at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a patient in his mid-thirties was in life-threatening shock due to multiple organ failure as a result of aortic valve stenosis, a condition that causes narrowing of the aortic valve. His condition was triggered by a congenital abnormality and led to significant difficulties in his heart’s ability to pump blood. After being evaluated for emergency treatment, the patient was quickly placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) to stabilize his condition before going into surgery. Remarkably, the patient showed significant improvement post-surgery and was discharged a few days later, returning to work in less than ten days.

Dr. Mahmoud Traina, Staff Physician of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, commented on the intricate procedure of this life-saving surgery, saying, “In this particular case, we were confronted with a condition where the patient’s aortic valve was critically narrowed, impeding blood flow and threatening heart function. His age was also a factor as aortic valve stenosis usually affects the older demographic. The aortic valve replacement procedure lasted a little under two hours, involving the insertion of a biological valve supported by a stainless- steel frame into the heart using a catheter. After confirming the valve's functionality, the catheter was removed, and the 5 mm incision was closed. Our team’s prompt response and subsequent decision-making to employ advanced techniques like ECMO and transcatheter aortic valve replacement were pivotal in the successful treatment of this young patient.”

Aortic valve stenosis is typically associated with elderly patients and often remains undetected until it becomes severe, posing a significant health risk. Rapid progression to critical conditions like heart failure and organ dysfunction can occur if it is not addressed timeously.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the procedure, Dr. Traina stated, “This successful intervention for aortic valve stenosis is not just a milestone for us but brings hope to many patients from the region. The impact of such advanced procedures extends far beyond immediate recovery; it fundamentally enhances the quality of life for patients, allowing them to return to their daily activities with improved heart function and overall health. Moreover, this case underscores

the importance of regular check-ups for early diagnosis, a crucial aspect of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s healthcare approach that ensures timely and effective treatment.” He also stressed the importance of increasing public awareness and medical vigilance in providing prompt and efficient treatment.

This case highlights the UAE's commitment to providing world-class medical care to its residents and visitors alike. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will continue to play a vital role in highlighting the UAE's efforts in presenting high-quality treatment for complex medical conditions and ensuring patients have access to world-class care close to home.

