Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has earned the prestigious recognition from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for its excellence in treating patients requiring cardiac catheterization procedures. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) following a rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients in its state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory. Percutaneous coronary intervention, commonly known as coronary angioplasty, is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

The hospital has also been recognized by the ACC as an International Center of Excellence for its commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. This designation is awarded to international hospitals that consistently demonstrate excellence through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the Center of Excellence for adult cardiac surgery as accredited by the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute (HVTI) continues to set new benchmarks in advanced cardiac care in the region. In 2024, HVTI performed 839 procedures, including 574 cardiac surgeries and 265 structural heart interventions, showcasing its expertise in treating complex heart conditions. Since 2015, the institute has successfully completed 500 TAVI procedures, reflecting its leadership in minimally invasive heart treatments. The institute’s Coronary Artery Disease Program further unites multidisciplinary experts including cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, and cardiac surgeons to provide comprehensive, individualized care for patients. Renowned for its leadership in robotically assisted and hybrid surgeries, HVTI is recognized as one of the world’s leading centers and leads Cleveland Clinic’s facilities in the United States for robotically assisted heart surgery.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “This accreditation is a powerful testament to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s dedication to advancing healthcare excellence. It reflects our relentless drive to combine cutting-edge innovation, world-class expertise, and a patient-first philosophy to redefine the standards of care in the region. This milestone not only highlights the exceptional work of our Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute but also reinforces our commitment to leading the way in transforming cardiovascular care for patients in the UAE and beyond. As we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in medicine, we remain steadfast in our mission to improve lives and deliver unparalleled care."

Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board said: “Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has demonstrated its commitment to providing patients in UAE and from across the world with excellent heart care. The hospital has proven to be a forward-thinking institution with goals to advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement. ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”

Hospitals receiving Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, a rigorous onsite review, and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of cath lab patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to improved patient outcomes.

Dr. Ronney Shantouf, Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, co-Director of the Complex Coronary Program, and co-Director of the Invasive Coronary Spasm and Microvascular Dysfunction Program at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “This accreditation is a proud moment for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and reflects our dedication to providing the highest standards of cardiac care. Advances in cardiac catheterization procedures, such as percutaneous coronary intervention, have transformed the way we treat complex heart conditions, offering patients safer and less invasive options with faster recovery times. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we combine state-of-the-art technology with a highly skilled team to ensure each patient receives tailored, life-saving care. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to improving outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for our patients."

Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in cardiac catheterization follow strict processes to ensure quality and patient safety. During the procedure, they careful manage steps like sedation, infection control, radiation safety, and time out procedures to ensure everything is fully coordinated. They also need to master the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is a multispecialty hospital located on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As an extension of Cleveland Clinic in the U.S., it is uniquely designed to address the complex and critical care needs of the UAE and the broader region. The hospital is organized into specialized Institutes, including Heart, Vascular & Thoracic; Neurological; Cancer; Digestive Disease; Medical Subspecialties; Integrated Surgical Subspecialties; Integrated Hospital Care; and Diagnostic.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a 405-bed hospital, including 321 acute care beds, 84 critical care beds, four royal suites, and 26 operating rooms. Its state-of-the-art facilities provide patients in the region with direct access to world-class healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s renowned model of care. The hospital is also home to the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a dedicated cancer center offering comprehensive diagnostics and advanced treatment across 24 clinical departments, covering a range of cancer subspecialties and programs. Committed to medical innovation, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi integrates robotics across specialties, pioneers endovascular therapy and hybrid procedures, and offers comprehensive programs in heart failure, heart transplantation, and limb salvage.

Licensed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a designated research and teaching facility, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi drives medical innovation through clinical trials and advanced research to enhance patient care. It is the first hospital in the UAE accredited by both the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGMEI) and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), offering residency and fellowship programs, undergraduate health professional training, and Continuing Medical Education (CME).

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes.