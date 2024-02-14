The Focal One HIFU therapy presents a new approach to address localized prostate cancer using advanced imaging that precisely locates and treats prostate tumors while minimizing the risk of side effects

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, has introduced High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in Abu Dhabi, adding to its wide range of advanced treatment options available for prostate cancer. The Focal One HIFU therapy is a revolutionary non-surgical procedure that offers patients a minimally invasive alternative to care.

Focal One HIFU therapy utilizes focused ultrasound waves to precisely target and destroy diseased tissues without the need for incisions or anesthesia. The technique is performed under real-time robotic guidance and precisely delivers controlled sound waves to the prostate, leading to the destruction of cancer cells with minimal damage to surrounding tissue. By selectively targeting cancerous tissue within the prostate, the Focal One HIFU technology helps avoid typical side effects of prostate cancer, including erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and irritative voiding symptoms.

Dr. Waleed Hassen, Department Chair of Urology in the Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “While not all patients are candidates for the Focal One HIFU therapy, it is an exciting advancement for patients with low volume of cancer who want to avoid more invasive treatments such as surgery and radiation. The recovery period with Focal One HIFU therapy is also generally quicker, and it offers the flexibility of being repeatable if the cancer recurs or isn't fully treated initially.”

“The introduction of Focal One HIFU therapy does not just align with our mission to provide world-class medical services but also enhances patient care, contributing to Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a center for medical excellence,” added Dr. Hassen.

Prostate cancer is one of the five most common cancers worldwide, and the most common solid tumor in men, with 1.41 million new cases diagnosed in 2020 alone, as reported by the World Health Organization. However, the disease is highly treatable in its early stages, with advanced treatment options like Focal One HIFU therapy further increasing the rate of positive outcomes. To reduce prostate cancer risk, men over 40 should regularly undergo prostate screenings and maintain a healthy lifestyle, including quitting smoking, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. Routine urologist visits are also crucial for early detection and overall urogenital health.

