Dubai: ClearTax, one of the world’s largest enterprise AI-driven companies in tax and compliance, today announced a USD 50 million investment in the UAE. The expansion comes as the country prepares to roll out e-invoicing regulations, with the first phase anticipated to go live in July 2026. Following its successful e-invoicing implementations in Saudi Arabia, ClearTax is rapidly scaling its presence across the UAE and wider Gulf markets.

With over 600,000 VAT-registered businesses in the UAE and 1.5 million across the GCC, ClearTax is addressing urgent needs for scalable, secure, and regulation-ready tax technology platforms. The company has launched its AI-driven, cloud-based e-invoicing solution and comprehensive tax technology suite in the UAE to support upcoming mandates and accelerate tax digitalisation.

Highlighting the UAE scenario, Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax, said, “Businesses need high-quality solutions that can adapt to regulatory changes while streamlining their financial operations. In fact, most large enterprises in the UAE operate under a single VAT group but have multiple business lines. Our solution is ideal for such businesses with complex invoicing structures, multiple ERPs, and high transaction volumes. We work closely with regulatory bodies to ensure we align with UAE’s tax digitalisation vision.”

Mr Gupta also informed that ClearTax is set to launch a suite of next-generation AI products in the UAE, including Digital Payments, Accounts Payables and Receivables Automation, and Supply Chain Financing Solutions. “These innovations are part of our broader mission to simplify tax and financial operations through AI, automation, and secure cloud-based technology.”

Talking about the challenges arising from the global rise of e-invoicing and increasing tax compliance complexities, Gupta said:

“CFOs and CIOs face significant challenges with the UAE’s e-invoicing mandate coming into effect in July 2026. These challenges can be solved through cutting-edge technology and AI-driven innovation. Our AI-powered e-invoicing and tax technology helps businesses in the UAE and across the Middle East achieve compliance while streamlining financial operations. We want to simplify tax technology and compliance globally, ensuring that businesses remain compliant while driving efficiency.”

He further suggested that the path forward involves leveraging AI-driven e-invoicing and VAT automation systems that can intelligently generate invoices, identify discrepancies, and automate corrections to enhance accuracy. Key features of such platforms often include API-first architecture that supports real-time invoice validation, multi-jurisdiction VAT compliance, automated tax filing, and customisable dashboards for actionable insights. These technologies help reduce manual effort, minimise errors, and enable businesses to maintain proactive compliance with evolving digital tax regulations.

With an established presence across India, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, ClearTax already serves more than 5,000 enterprises globally.

About ClearTax

ClearTax is a global leader in tax compliance and e-invoicing solutions with a robust presence spanning India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. Its AI-native platform delivers cutting-edge VAT, AP/AR, and vendor management capabilities, ensuring seamless compliance across over 50 countries. With over $500 billion worth of invoices processed and more than 1 billion e-invoices generated annually, ClearTax empowers the CFO office and finance teams with on-time, error-free e-invoicing and VAT automation that boosts productivity tenfold.

